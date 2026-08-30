Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar announced the safe return of 54 state residents from flood-hit Nepal, assuring efforts to evacuate the remaining pilgrims. The catastrophic floods and landslides have so far claimed 788 lives in Nepal.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday assured that 54 residents of the state stranded in flood-hit Nepal have returned home safely. In an X post, Shivakumar emphasised that the government is making every effort to evacuate the remaining pilgrims and travellers.

CM assures safe return of Kannadigas

"Following the flash floods and landslides in Nepal, I spoke to the Resident Commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan, New Delhi, and reviewed the progress of the rescue operations for Kannadigas stranded there. Our Government is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safe return of those stranded in Nepal," he said.

He added, "I am glad to share that 54 Kannadigas have already returned home safely. I assure the families of those still stranded that they need not worry. The Government stands with you and is making every effort to bring everyone back home safely."

Nepal death toll rises to 788

The catastrophic flash floods and landslides triggered by the glacial collapse on August 26 continue to constitute a major humanitarian emergency across Nepal and adjoining Tibet, particularly along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems. The situation remains fluid, with rescue, recovery and identification operations continuing under extremely difficult terrain and weather conditions.

According to the updated data, the highest number of fatalities has been recorded in Chitwan with 264 deaths, followed by Nawalparasi East with 197, Nawalparasi West with 120, Gorkha with 61, Nuwakot with 52, Dhading with 50, Tanahun with 37, and Rasuwa with 13.

Meanwhile, the total number of bodies recovered following the devastating flash floods in Nepal has reached 788 as of 3 pm on Sunday, Nepal Police announced. Authorities have warned of rising water levels in rivers and streams across several districts, while stating a "high risk of flash floods" in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts. (ANI)