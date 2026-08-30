Union Minister and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary met UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow for a 'positive discussion' on state development. He also spoke on preparations for the 'Mission 2027' UP Assembly polls and the strength of the BJP-RLD alliance.

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's official residence in Lucknow. The meeting took place at 5 Kalidas Marg.

In a post on X, Chaudhary said, "Today, I had the privilege of a warm meeting with the Honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath Ji. During this time, there was a meaningful and positive discussion on various important topics related to the state's development and public welfare."

'Mission 2027' and Alliance Focus

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday said that the preparations for the 'Mission 2027' Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is in full swing and that his party is focused on strengthening its connect with people and highlighting the work done by the government.

He said that development, public welfare schemes and addressing people's concerns remain the key priorities ahead of the upcoming elections.

On State of Education

Responding to allegations by the Samajwadi Party over the education system in Uttar Pradesh, the Union Minister said that the government has been working to improve infrastructure and facilities in schools and provide better opportunities to students. "He said that education remains an important area and efforts are being made to ensure quality learning opportunities for the youth of the state".

On BJP-RLD Alliance

On the BJP-RLD alliance, "Chaudhary said that the partnership is based on a common vision for the development of Uttar Pradesh. He said both parties are working together on issues concerning the people and strengthening the state's progress".