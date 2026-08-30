Karnataka's Forest Department has launched a new SOP for trekking, prompted by recent fatal incidents. The policy includes daily entry limits, GPS tracking, trained guides, and potential legal action to enhance trekker safety and protect wildlife.

The Karnataka Forest Department has introduced a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate eco-trail and trekking activities across the State's forest divisions and to safeguard trekkers while preserving ecological integrity.

Incidents Prompt Stricter Governance

According to a press release, Karnataka's Western Ghats and forest regions host nearly 39 designated trekking routes. However, recent incidents in 2026, including a fatal leopard attack in Male Mahadeshwara Hills, a missing trekker rescue operation at Tadiandamol in Kodagu, and a critical incident at Bandaje Waterfalls in Chikkamagaluru, have underscored the inherent risks of deep-forest navigation, extreme weather, limited cellular connectivity, and active wildlife movement.

Key Measures of the New SOP

In response, the newly formulated SOP establishes strict governance over forest access, mandating route-wise assessments before reopening trails to the public. Key measures outlined in the policy include daily entry limits on designated trails to prevent crowding and enable continuous monitoring of every group by forest staff. It will also include engagement of local youth trained in biodiversity, navigation, headcount management, and emergency response to accompany trekking groups, deployment of GPS-enabled communication tools and tracking to prevent trekkers from becoming untraceable in remote regions, the release said.

Protocols, Wildlife, and Legal Action

The provision of clear directional signage, marked paths, rest stops, and basic amenities (drinking water and toilets) at base camps and temporary suspension or restriction of routes upon detection of key wildlife, such as tigers, leopards, elephants, or bears, will also be a part of the policy, it added. Along with this, coordinated protocols integrating Forest personnel, Police, SDRF units, local communities, and drone monitoring for search and rescue operations and provisions for legal action and official blacklisting of trekkers or guides who violate entry conditions or stray from designated paths will also be included, the release said.

Phased Rollout for Sustainable Trekking

The Department emphasised that forest trails pass through sensitive natural habitats and cannot be treated as standard tourist roads. Under the phased rollout, trails will reopen individually based on field readiness, such as selected routes recently reopened in the Kudremukh Wildlife Division, the release said. By regulating carrying capacity and deploying trained personnel and real-time monitoring tools, the Forest Department aims to ensure a sustainable, safe experience for responsible visitors while protecting human life and conserving wildlife habitats. (ANI)