Senior Delhi BJP leaders and workers listened to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' across the city. Inspired by the address, the party plans awareness campaigns on 'Drug-Free India' and will promote the SVANidhi Scheme to empower women street vendors.

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular programme 'Mann Ki Baat' was collectively listened to today at various locations across Delhi by senior Delhi BJP leaders, elected representatives, party workers and local residents.

BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda listened to 'Mann Ki Baat' with local RWA members and BJP workers at the Park Shed in the Government Employees' Colony, Sector-3, Sadiq Nagar. MLA Neeraj Basoya and Municipal Councillor Anita Basoya, along with a large number of local RWA members and BJP workers, were present on the occasion, according to a press release.

Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra, Shahdara District President Deepak Gaba, State Minister Sardar Gurmeet Singh Sura, BJP Media Co-Incharge Pradeep Bhandari and Delhi BJP Chief Spokesperson Anil Gupta listened to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme with party workers and local residents at Saini Enclave today. After the Mann Ki Baat programme, Harsh Malhotra planted a sapling under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative, the release said.

BJP Vows to Promote 'Drug-Free India' Campaign

Malhotra said that listening to PM Modi's 137th 'Mann Ki Baat' programme today has given new energy and inspiration to crores of people in Delhi. The Prime Minister raised one of the most important issues today: "Drug-Free Youth, Drug-Free India." The "Drug-Free Youth for Developed India" campaign is gaining momentum across the country. Delhi BJP will take this resolve to the ground, and across Delhi, we will conduct awareness campaigns against drugs at every district, Assembly constituency and booth level.

Malhotra said that seminars in schools and colleges, sports competitions and youth gatherings would be organised to connect young people with sports, culture and service. We will take the message to every household that the real hero is not the one who consumes drugs, but the one who speaks out against drugs.

Empowering Women through SVANidhi Scheme

The Delhi BJP President said that another important point discussed today was the Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Scheme. The Prime Minister stated that 46% of the beneficiaries of this scheme are mothers and sisters. Nearly 35 lakh women are expanding their businesses after joining this scheme. In Delhi, thousands of women street vendors are now living their lives with dignity and self-respect. Delhi BJP will further assist women from the general category in Delhi with digital transactions, banking and marketing so that they become stronger and more empowered, because this is true women's empowerment, the press release said.

Call for 'Vocal for Local'

The Prime Minister once again called for "Vocal for Local." On the upcoming festive occasions, we appeal to the people of Delhi to purchase products for their homes that are "Made in India" and "Made in Delhi." This will directly benefit our artisans, potters, weavers and small traders.

Harsh Malhotra said, "I appeal to all Delhi BJP workers to go from street to street with the Prime Minister's message. Let us all become partners in building a drug-free, self-reliant and developed Delhi." He said that the BJP would work with the spirit of "Seva Hi Sangathan" under the guidance of the Prime Minister.

'Mann Ki Baat' Creates New Record: Baijayant Jay Panda

National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda said that the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme has created a new record. It is extremely rare for any leader to communicate directly with crores of people of a country in such a manner for such a long period. He said that in the 1940s, then US President Franklin D. Roosevelt communicated with people through radio, but the dialogue through 'Mann Ki Baat' has become much broader and more impactful.

Widespread Participation Across Delhi

The release noted that Delhi Government Minister Kapil Mishra listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme with members of the legal fraternity at an event organised by advocate Neeraj and others at the Dr. Ambedkar Multipurpose Hall, Rouse Avenue Court Complex. Thereafter, he addressed the gathering on the topic "Role of Advocates in Building a Strong India" in the presence of advocates Anil Soni and National Spokesperson Sardar R.P. Singh.

Delhi BJP Organisation General Secretary Pawan Rana listened to the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme at Fateh Nagar Mandal, General Secretary Yogita Singh at A-Block, Kalkaji, and Mohan Lal Gihara at the State Office. Under the leadership of Temple Cell Convenor Karnail Singh, workers listened to the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme at the State Office. National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, Office Minister Mahendra Pandey, senior leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Delhi Pradesh General Secretary Mohan Lal Gihara, Office Minister Kailash Jain and Amit Gupta, among others, were present on the occasion.

Former Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva listened to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme with local residents at Taimoor Nagar, the release said. MP Manoj Tiwari listened to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme with BJP workers at his residence. MP Yogendra Chandolia listened to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme with BJP workers at his residence. MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat listened to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme with BJP workers at her office in Dwarka. MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Praveen Khandelwal listened to the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme with BJP workers during their visits, the release said.

Delhi BJP 'Mann Ki Baat' Programme Convenor Rajan Tiwari said that today, party workers at 6,339 locations listened to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme and drew inspiration from his message. (ANI)