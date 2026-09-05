CM VD Satheesan and the Kerala Cabinet participated in the 'Reimagining Keralam' leadership workshop at IIM Kozhikode, focusing on the state's future development through innovation, AI in governance, and strategic roadmaps.

The two-day strategic leadership workshop, ‘Reimagining Keralam’, aimed at identifying new directions and opportunities for the state’s future development, continued at the IIM Kozhikode campus on Saturday, with Chief Minister VD Satheesan and members of the state Cabinet participating. VD Satheesan was seen taking a selfie with ministers at Arjuna Path on the IIM Kozhikode campus, in a lighthearted moment. He shared the "candid moment" on X, captioning it "Learning together, leading together." Learning together, leading together.🤝 A candid moment from the 'Reimagining Keralam' leadership conclave at IIM Kozhikode focusing on innovation, AI in governance, and strategic roadmaps for Keralam’s sustainable future.#PuthuyugaKeralam#TeamKeralam pic.twitter.com/FA6r6phT4x — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) September 5, 2026

Strategic Sessions and Key Discussions

The workshop, organised by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, began on Friday, with CM VD Satheesan inaugurating the programme by lighting the traditional lamp. All Cabinet ministers, along with the Chief Secretary and senior officials, participated in various sessions. The first day featured discussions on artificial intelligence and governance, healthcare and well-being, climate resilience, disaster management, population ageing and Kerala’s future economic opportunities. Faculty members of IIM Kozhikode, along with national and international experts, led the sessions.

In an X post, Satheesan said, "Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee took me on an inspiring tour of the sprawling 112.5-acre hilltop campus nestled in Kunnamangalam, Kozhikode. Beyond its scenic landscape, IIMK stands as a powerhouse of academic brilliance, research, and institutional leadership. Deliberations like these, bridging top-tier management insights with regional development, are instrumental in shaping a forward-looking, sustainable knowledge economy for Keralam."

On the second day, discussions focused primarily on strengthening Keralam’s economic and financial foundations, employment, entrepreneurship, skill development, higher education and enhancing Keralam’s global brand.

Workshop's Core Objective

The workshop aims to draw on modern management thinking, academic research and international experiences to develop strategic ideas and actionable plans for Keralam’s long-term development. (ANI)