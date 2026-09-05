A child dressed as Radha walked through a temple, drawing smiles, blessings and affection from devotees, with the heartwarming video shared online.

A young girl dressed as Radha became the centre of attention during a temple visit, as devotees showered her with blessings and affection.

Instagram user Aastha Malik shared the video of her daughter in Radha attire, walking through the temple near Asutosh College. The sight of the child dressed as the goddess quickly drew smiles from those around her.

Devotees Shower Affection

In the video, several devotees approached the girl, touching her feet to seek blessings, while others stopped to admire her appearance. The atmosphere remained joyful, with people greeting her warmly and expressing delight at the unexpected sight.

Sharing the video, Malik said the moment was special because of the way people’s faces lit up with love. “Every smile, every blessing and every ‘Radhe Radhe’ made this little moment so special,” she wrote.

Online Reactions

Viewers praised the way devotees interacted with the child. One commenter admired the young boys who touched her feet, saying they were being raised well. Another appreciated that people respected the girl’s boundaries, offering their hands instead of touching her face.

For many, the simple sight of devotees pausing to bless the child made the video particularly heartwarming. The video has since gained attention online, highlighting how a child’s innocence and devotion can bring joy to an entire community.