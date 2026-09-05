Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced a new Education Policy is on its way. Speaking on Teachers' Day, he urged educators to support the government's goals and promised to resolve their pending issues within two years, asking them to avoid protests.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy affirmed that the state government will introduce a new Education Policy soon. Stating that the government was taking big initiatives to provide quality education, skill upgradation and innovation, the Chief Minister called upon the entire teaching community to dedicate to strengthening the education system in accordance with the goals set by the state government.

Addressing a meeting organised on the occasion of Teachers' Day celebrations at a government junior college in Kodangal today, the CM asserted that Teachers are the ones who lay the foundation for students' futures and commended the teaching community for dedicating their invaluable time to the students' future.

CM Urges Teachers to End Protests, Promises Resolution

According to a press release, the Chief Minister urged the teachers to work hard with a resolve to make Telangana a role model for the country in providing quality education in the next 2 years. "Let us mould Telangana into a guiding force for the nation's education system. The good work we are doing deserves to be discussed at the national level," Reddy said.

Being an Education Minister also, the CM appealed to the teachers to stop protests as the government is ready to resolve the pending issues. “No need for the teachers to take to the streets. I am moving forward with the intention of effectively resolving the teachers’ issues". CM Revanth Reddy assured that he would take the responsibility of resolving every small issue of the teachers.

The Chief Minister warned the teachers not to fall into the trap of opposition parties. "Give me two years. I will resolve your issues based on financial feasibility. It is not a good sign for the state if teachers take to the streets. If your issues are not resolved in 2 years, teachers will have freedom to give marks in the election exam," Reddy said.

Criticism of Previous BRS Government's Record

As per the release, the CM slammed the previous BRS government for ruining the state economy with an 8.50 lakh crore mounting debt burden on the state exchequer. The last government raised the retirement age to 60 without paying retirement benefits. When the retired employees were facing a lot of trouble, the BRS leaders were sleeping in their farmhouse. The people's government has already paid Rs 6,000 crore towards retirement benefits in just 2 years.

CM Revanth Reddy urged the teachers not to change their opinion about the government, which has been working for their welfare. “We implemented the PRC immediately upon coming to power and now demanding another PRC. We are addressing the teachers’ grievances by establishing an Education Commission and also working towards formulating an education policy,” he said.

The Chief Minister criticised the KCR government for devastating the education system during the 10-year rule. "Let us steer the devastated education system towards progress, and the responsibility lies in teachers’ hands. We want to impart education to students from nursery to Class 12, and then teach them skills," he said.

Telangana's Progress in Education

As per the release, the CM praised the teachers for moving the Telangana State from the 28th position to the 17th after the people's government assumed office. This was made possible through the hard work of teachers. Student enrollment in government schools has also increased by 88,000 over the past two years. The Chief Minister attributed the success to the people of Telangana state.

CM Revanth Reddy emphasised that the government education system—from nursery to Class 12— should be strengthened on par with the private sector. The Chief Minister warned that the opposition parties were spreading false propaganda on polytechnic colleges and trying to blackmail the government. "We are ready to resolve the issues as the government's doors are always open. Let us all rededicate ourselves to strengthening public education," he said.

Further, the CM said that Polytechnic colleges recorded 95 per cent admissions, which is a testament to Telangana advancing rapidly in technical education. CM Revanth Reddy reiterated that the government is firmly committed to fostering education, jobs, and employment opportunities alongside welfare and development.

Key Government Initiatives

The Chief Minister highlighted the measures taken to strengthen the education sector, which included the appointment of competent individuals as Vice-Chancellors of universities to shape the students' future, filling 10,006 teacher posts through DSC within 55 days giving promotions to 25,950 teachers, transferring 34,706 teachers without a single dispute and also resolving the issue regarding GO 317. “The state government was also sending teachers to foreign countries on a study tour and presenting awards to 123 teachers who excelled in the service,” the CM said. (ANI)