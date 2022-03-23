Rampurhat killing: Governor-Mamata showdown, missing eyewitness claim and more

The brutal killing in Rampurhat sub-division of West Bengal's Birbhum district of eight people, including seven from one family, has snowballed into a major political controversy.

The brutal killing in the Rampurhat sub-division of West Bengal's Birbhum district of eight people, including seven from one family, has snowballed into a major political controversy. Here are the latest developments in the story:

* West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar writes to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He says that the "grisly carnage" at Rampurhat -- where six women and two children were burnt alive -- is the worst of its kind in recent memory. This savagery is being justifiably compared by many to incidents in the state a few years ago, while Mamata was in opposition, the Governor said.

* Calcutta High Court has registered a suo moto case into the killings in Rampurhat. A bench headed by the High Court Chief Justice will hear the matter at 2 pm.

* West Bengal BJP MLAs delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the state, will visit the Rampurhat massacre site in Birbhum. BJP MP Arjun Singh will also be part of the delegation.

* The BJP has claimed that the eyewitness of the Rampurhat massacre has gone missing. BJP leader Amit Malviya says, "West Bengal has seen 26 political murders in last one week. Mamata Banerjee, as Home Minister of Bengal, is directly responsible for such lawlessness."

* The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from West Bengal authorities on the Birbhum incident within 3 days. The Union Home Ministry too had sought a detailed report on the Rampurhat violence.

* Meanwhile, there is a tight security cordon around the Baktui village where the incident happened. Anticipating tensions when the BJP and Left delegations visit the site, additional police personnel have been deployed at the site.

* BJP all-India president JP Nadda has announced that a five-member delegation will visit Bogtui village by Friday. He also announced the names of the members of the delegation.