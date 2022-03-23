Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rampurhat killing: Governor-Mamata showdown, missing eyewitness claim and more

    The brutal killing in Rampurhat sub-division of West Bengal's Birbhum district of eight people, including seven from one family, has snowballed into a major political controversy.

    Rampurhat killing: Latest updates from West Bengal Mamata BJP Congress
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

    The brutal killing in the Rampurhat sub-division of West Bengal's Birbhum district of eight people, including seven from one family, has snowballed into a major political controversy. Here are the latest developments in the story:

    * West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar writes to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He says that the "grisly carnage" at Rampurhat -- where six women and two children were burnt alive -- is the worst of its kind in recent memory. This savagery is being justifiably compared by many to incidents in the state a few years ago, while Mamata was in opposition, the Governor said.

    * Calcutta High Court has registered a suo moto case into the killings in Rampurhat. A bench headed by the High Court Chief Justice will hear the matter at 2 pm.

    * West Bengal BJP MLAs delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the state, will visit the Rampurhat massacre site in Birbhum. BJP MP Arjun Singh will also be part of the delegation. 

    * The BJP has claimed that the eyewitness of the Rampurhat massacre has gone missing. BJP leader Amit Malviya says, "West Bengal has seen 26 political murders in last one week. Mamata Banerjee, as Home Minister of Bengal, is directly responsible for such lawlessness."

    * The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from West Bengal authorities on the Birbhum incident within 3 days. The Union Home Ministry too had sought a detailed report on the Rampurhat violence.

    * Meanwhile, there is a tight security cordon around the Baktui village where the incident happened. Anticipating tensions when the BJP and Left delegations visit the site, additional police personnel have been deployed at the site.

    * BJP all-India president JP Nadda has announced that a five-member delegation will visit Bogtui village by Friday. He also announced the names of the members of the delegation.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp gcw

    Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp

    Novovax Covid vaccine receives emergency approval, all about it - ADT

    Novavax Covid vaccine receives emergency approval, all about it

    India achieves $400 billion goods exports target 9 days ahead of schedule

    India achieves $400 billion exports target 9 days before schedule

    The untold story of Kashmiri Pandit camps from summer of 1989

    The untold story from the Kashmir Files

    Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway: Why vehicle owners will suffer today - ADT

    Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway: Why vehicle owners will suffer today

    Recent Stories

    RRR Vs James: Nearly 500 screens showing Puneeth Rajkumar's film, are all set for Rajamouli's big project YCB

    RRR Vs James: Nearly 500 screens showing Puneeth Rajkumar's film, are all set for Rajamouli's big project

    Sri Lanka economic crisis Long queue at pumps no electricity more gcw

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Long queue at pumps, no electricity, more

    Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp gcw

    Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp

    Novovax Covid vaccine receives emergency approval, all about it - ADT

    Novavax Covid vaccine receives emergency approval, all about it

    French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal preparations hampered; to be out of action for 6 weeks-ayh

    Rafael Nadal to be out of action for six weeks

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon