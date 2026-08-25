Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a memorial in Goa and lay the foundation stone for a T-72 tank overhauling plant in Jabalpur. This is part of a larger push for self-reliance, with DRDO transferring missile tech to Indian firms.

Rajnath Singh's Two-Day Visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a two-day visit to Goa and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday, during which he will inaugurate a memorial dedicated to those who sacrificed their lives during Goa's Liberation Movement and lay the foundation stone for a modern overhauling plant for T-72 battle tanks.

On August 26, Singh will travel to Goa, where he will inaugurate the Hutatma Smruti Smarak at Patradevi. The memorial has been built as a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the Goa Liberation Movement. On August 27, the Defence Minister will visit Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone for a new and modern overhauling plant for T-72 battle tanks at Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ). VFJ is a key unit of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL).

Boost to 'Aatmanirbharta' in Defence

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh has approved the transfer of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-developed technologies of all conventional missile systems to Indian industries for indigenous production, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The move is aimed at strengthening India's self-reliance in defence and increasing the participation of domestic industries in the country's defence ecosystem. The Ministry said the Transfer of Technology (ToT) will enable Indian companies to undertake indigenous production of conventional missile systems, subject to applicable qualifications, certifications and regulatory requirements.

The initiative marks a significant step towards achieving the vision of Aatmanirbharta in defence and promoting greater involvement of Indian industries in defence manufacturing. The transfer will allow eligible domestic industries to manufacture DRDO-developed missile technologies within the country, further strengthening India's indigenous defence production capabilities.

India has been steadily advancing its indigenous hypersonic weapons programme, with the DRDO working on hypersonic glide and cruise missile technologies.

Earlier, on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasised the DRDO, highlighting the expansion of India's defence manufacturing base. PM Modi said, "In the last 12 years, defence production has increased by four times. "The Prime Minister's comments come as India's domestic defence production and exports have increased considerably, as the government seeks to strengthen indigenous manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. (ANI)