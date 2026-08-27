Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed that tanks are not obsolete in modern warfare. Speaking in Jabalpur, he said the need is to modernise tanks with better sensors and capabilities, integrating them with drones and other systems for combined capabilities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stressed that even in an era of changing warfare, tanks have not lost their importance; the need is to equip them with modern capabilities. He said this while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of a T-72 and T-90 tanks overhaul facility here. "The character of warfare has certainly changed today. There are drones, precision-guided weapons, missiles, satellites, artificial intelligence and cyber warfare. But this does not mean that the relevance of tanks has come to an end. Modern warfare requires not just one platform, but combined capabilities," Singh said.

Modernise, Don't Eliminate

"Today, the need is not to eliminate tanks, but to modernise them, to equip them with better sensors and capabilities in line with modern battlefield requirements. Every system has its own strengths. For example, the greatest strength of a tank is the combination of its mobility, protection and firepower. Even in difficult terrain, it provides soldiers with protected mobility. At the same time, tanks can play a decisive role in ground operations," the Defence Minister added.

Singh further said, "The role of the tank has not ended; rather, its role is evolving, and this is also what guides our defence policy. Our approach is not to consider one platform as a substitute for another. We need drones, missiles, artillery, electronic warfare and energy weapons, as well as modernised tanks."

Integrated Combat System

"We do not have to decide whether we need tanks or drones; we have to ensure that our soldiers have both tanks and drones, along with better coordination between them. Together, they form an integrated combat system. A practical example of this approach has been presented by our Army in the form of Integrated Battle Groups," he added. (ANI)