Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that Dr BR Ambedkar's mantra 'Educate, Agitate and Organise' signifies acquiring knowledge and questioning injustice through constitutional means, not violence, while addressing a convocation in Lucknow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday emphasised that Dr BR Ambedkar's mantra of 'Educate, Agitate and Organise' means acquiring knowledge, questioning injustice not by violence but through constitutional means.

According to the Ministry of Defence, while addressing students at the convocation ceremony of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow, "Dr BR Ambedkar's mantra of 'Educate, Agitate and Organise' means acquiring knowledge, questioning injustice not by violence but through constitutional means, and uniting to bring about change through democratic methods," said Singh.

Emphasising the importance of constitutional methods in bringing about social transformation, he said that Dr Ambedkar, in his final speech to the Constituent Assembly, had clearly stated that social and economic objectives must be pursued through constitutional means.

"Babasaheb warned that when democratic and constitutional avenues are available, resorting to violence, anarchy or unconstitutional methods cannot be justified, he said in a release, describing such methods as a "grammar of anarchy" that must be abandoned.

The Role of Holistic Education

The Defence Minister emphasised that universities should focus on shaping young minds inspired by the ideals of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

Highlighting the importance of holistic education, he stated that true education develops the ability to think and understand, while honing practical and problem-solving skills. However, he said, its most crucial role is to teach individuals to use their knowledge for the benefit of society, while instilling values and sensitivity.

According to the Ministry release, Singh recalled Dr BR Ambedkar's emphasis on character and humility, underlining that knowledge and achievements must be rooted in moral values and ethical conduct.

A Call to Youth for Nation-Building

Drawing on the vision of Swami Vivekananda, he exhorted the youth to strive not merely for personal success but to contribute to India's transformation by becoming job creators, problem-solvers and catalysts of positive change.

Asserting that the world is changing rapidly, with new technologies and innovations creating fresh opportunities, he urged the students to remain committed to continuous learning and adaptability. Those willing to continuously learn and acquire new skills will be best equipped to progress in a rapidly evolving world, he said.

Underscoring the importance of collective effort in nation-building, Rajnath Singh said that while individual efforts can contribute to progress, a united resolve can accelerate the pace of development manifold. He called upon the students to work as part of 'Team India', contributing towards the shared goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He highlighted that success is often achieved not in favourable circumstances but in the face of adversity, stressing that determination, resilience and hard work can transform challenges into opportunities. He stated that over the last decade, the Government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has similarly sought to convert challenges into opportunities by promoting an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', strengthening semiconductor manufacturing, digital public infrastructure, start-ups and the manufacturing sector. He urged the students not to fear uncertainty, but to focus on solutions, work with dedication and continuously strive for self-improvement, which is key to success."

India's Strides in Innovation and Growth

Highlighting India's growing achievements in the space sector, Rajnath Singh stated that the country has progressed from launching missions with limited resources to undertaking advanced programmes, including human spaceflight and an Indian space station. He also underlined the growing role of the private sector, with Indian space start-ups making significant advances in launch vehicles and satellite technology.

On the significant progress made in the education, research and innovation ecosystem over the past 12 years, Singh said expenditure on research and development has doubled, the National Education Policy has been introduced after 34 years, and Indian youth are excelling in international Olympiads, launching start-ups, building unicorns and developing advanced technologies.

He added that India is increasingly becoming a global innovation powerhouse as it has risen in the Global Innovation Index and emerged as the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem. He assured that the Government will continue to create an ecosystem where the youth can explore, innovate, experiment, create and develop solutions for a better society.

Cultural Self-Confidence in 'New India'

Singh underscored the importance of preserving and taking pride in the country's culture, civilisation and heritage, stressing that the journey towards a Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat cannot be measured by economic growth alone.

"Economic strength makes a nation prosperous, while cultural self-confidence makes it great," he said, underlining the efforts to promote Indian languages, the Indian knowledge tradition and cultural heritage.

"India has emerged not merely as a major economy, but as a nation that believes in its own civilisation, culture, and potential. Today, when we speak, the world listens. We do not just follow rules; we set them. Today's generation takes pride in the nation's identity, has faith in its civilisation, and trusts in the future. This is the most significant transformation that has taken place in 'New India'. The spirit of 'Believe in India' lies behind the success of 'Make in India'," he said.

According to the release, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak, Vice-Chancellor of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, Prof Raj Kumar Mittal and faculty & staff of the university were present on the occasion. (ANI)