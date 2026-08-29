Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India's global identity is strong and the world listens when it speaks. He highlighted progress in space, education, and innovation, and urged graduates to build character and work towards a developed India by 2047.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India was moving forward with a strong identity at the global level, asserting that the world now listens attentively when India speaks on global platforms. Addressing the convocation ceremony of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow, Singh said, "Today, when India says something on global platforms, the world listens attentively. Today, we do not merely follow rules; we make rules."

India's Space Prowess

The Defence Minister highlighted India's achievements in the space sector and said the country was preparing for human spaceflight and moving towards building its own space station. "Today, India is reaching Mars. We have already sent Aditya-1 to study the Sun. India is now preparing for human spaceflight, and we are moving towards building our own space station. India's private sector is also reaching new heights in the field of space," he said.

Singh recalled the early challenges faced by India's space programme and praised the contribution of scientists to the country's achievements. "There was a time when we did not have sufficient resources for the space programme, and rockets were transported on bullock carts and bicycles. But through the dedication and hard work of our scientists, we achieved success. There was a time when the world mocked our achievements. The New York Times even published a racist cartoon when we launched our Mars mission," he said.

Advancements in Education and Innovation

The Defence Minister also highlighted developments in education, innovation and entrepreneurship. "Over the past 12 years, the quality of education has improved. For the first time in 34 years, we have introduced a New Education Policy. Our children are winning medals in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics Olympiads. India has become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. In the Global Innovation Index, we have risen from 81st place in 2015 to 38th place. Soon, we will be among the top three," he said.

Character and Values Over Economic Growth

In his address, Singh emphasised the importance of character building and said economic growth alone was not enough for a country to become developed. "For any nation to become developed, it is not enough for GDP alone to grow. Economic strength makes us prosperous, but cultural confidence makes us great. Along with skills, the most important thing is the education of the heart, which teaches values and sensitivity. Character is more important than education. It is said that if an educated person lacks humility in their nature, they can be more dangerous than a violent animal. Achievements are meaningful only when they are based on values; only then does life become meaningful," he said.

Referring to BR Ambedkar's statement in the Constituent Assembly, Singh stressed the importance of constitutional methods in achieving social and economic objectives. "For social and economic objectives, we should adopt only constitutional methods. When democratic avenues are open, resorting to violence and unconstitutional methods is anarchy. Even after enduring untouchability, Baba Saheb chose the path of education. He earned degrees from institutions such as Columbia University and the London School of Economics. He could have lived a comfortable life abroad, but he chose to return to India, raise his voice against social evils, and inspire people to bring about change, so that they would not remain silent when they witnessed injustice," he said.

Overcoming Challenges for a Developed India

Addressing the young graduates receiving their degrees, the Defence Minister urged them to face challenges with determination. "Every great success story is written during difficult times. Many of the world's leading companies emerged and became great during periods of economic recession and crisis. Dr. Swaminathan transformed the food crisis into the Green Revolution. At a time when establishing modern industry in India seemed impossible, Jamsetji Tata set an example. Similarly, during COVID, our scientists developed vaccines. We provided vaccines to more than a hundred countries," he said.

"Over the past decade, our government has turned every challenge into an opportunity. When the world was facing supply challenges, we promoted manufacturing in India. Recently, Indian athletes have performed brilliantly at the Commonwealth Games. The stories of their struggles are inspiring," Singh added.

Using the example of the "2AB formula", the Defence Minister highlighted the importance of coordination and cooperation in achieving development. "Strength increases when we move together. If we progress together, the pace of our development will increase many times over. By 2047, we have to make India a developed nation, and we should move forward with this resolve," he said. (ANI)