In two intelligence-led operations, the DRI seized over 18 kg of synthetic drugs, including amphetamine and MDMA, in Bengaluru and Pune. Four persons, who were transporting the contraband by train from Delhi, have been arrested under the NDPS Act.

Continuing its sustained crackdown on trafficking of synthetic drugs, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in two intelligence-led operations on August 25, seized around 14.9 kg of amphetamine at Bengaluru and 2.53 kg (approx) Amphetamine along with 878 grams MDMA tablets at Pune, cumulatively weighing more than 18 kg, as per the release.

Four persons have been arrested in the two cases under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Bengaluru Bust: 14.9 kg Amphetamine Seized

In an intelligence-led operation, officers of DRI intercepted an Indian woman passenger at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station, who was travelling by train from New Delhi to Bengaluru and was suspected to be carrying a large quantity of contraband Detailed examination of her baggage resulted in the recovery of seven packets containing a crystalline substance, weighing 14.9 kg (approx.), which, on preliminary testing using a field drug detection kit, indicated the presence of Amphetamine.

The recovered psychotropic substance, along with the relevant packing and concealment material, was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, the release said.

Based on information gathered during the proceedings, DRI officers conducted a swift follow-up operation at the designated delivery location. A person who arrived at the spot to receive the baggage from the carrier was intercepted. Further follow-up action led to the interception of another person who had come to receive the contraband from the first receiver. All three persons involved in the transportation and attempted receipt of the contraband were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Pune Operation: Amphetamine and MDMA Seized

In another unrelated intelligence-led operation on August 25, DRI intercepted another Indian woman passenger at Pune Junction station, who was travelling by train from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi, via Pune.

Detailed examination of her baggage resulted in the recovery of a white/yellow-coloured crystalline substance purported to be Amphetamine, weighing 2.53 kg ( approx.) and tablets purported to be 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), weighing 878 grams (gross).

The recovered contraband was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and the passenger was arrested. (ANI)