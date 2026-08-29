The Himachal Pradesh government has completed the land lease process for IIT Mandi's new campus in Palampur, formally leasing 68.75 acres. The project is expected to boost education, employment, and the economy in the Kangra region.

The land lease process for the proposed IIT Mandi campus at Palampur has been completed, with the Himachal Pradesh government formally leasing 68.75 acres (550 kanals) to the institute, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor (Digital Technology, Governance and Innovation) Gokul Butail said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Palampur, Butail said another 100 acres (800 kanals) would be leased and handed over to IIT Mandi after the completion of the required forest clearance procedures. The proposed campus will eventually spread over approximately 175 acres (1,400 kanals).

"The lease process has been completed and this is a major milestone towards establishing the IIT Mandi campus at Palampur. The seriousness and decisive action of the state government have cleared the way for this institution of national importance," Butail said.

He expressed hope that IIT Mandi would now expedite the remaining developmental procedures and begin work on the proposed campus. The majority of preliminary surveys for the campus have already been completed by NIT Hamirpur, officials said.

Boost to Region's Education and Economy

Butail said the project would give a major boost to higher education, employment and technological innovation in Palampur and the wider Kangra region, besides contributing to the transformation of the local economy.

Institute Commits to State-of-the-Art Facility

IIT Mandi Registrar Kumar Sambhav Pandey, who was present at the press conference, said the institute was committed to developing a state-of-the-art facility within the stipulated timeframe.

"IIT Mandi is committed to developing a grand, state-of-the-art facility at Palampur within the stipulated timeframe. The completion of the lease process has been possible because of the collaborative efforts and dedication of all concerned," Pandey said.

The proposed campus is expected to strengthen the region's higher education and research ecosystem and create new opportunities in technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and employment.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Netra Meti, Tehsildar Sajan Bagga and ITI Mandi Principal Ajesh Kumar were also present at the press conference. (ANI)