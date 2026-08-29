Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited the renowned Bahucharaji temple in Mehsana, offering prayers for the state's prosperity. He also made a spontaneous stop at Mewad village to interact with rural youth and have tea with them.

CM offers prayers at Bahucharaji Shakti Peeth

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday evening visited the renowned pilgrimage centre and Shakti Peeth at Bahucharaji and offered prayers at the feet of Maa Bahuchar with deep devotion. According to the Chief Minister's Office, at the temple premises, the Chief Minister performed the prescribed religious rituals and worshipped the Adi Shakti in accordance with traditional rites. During his visit, the temple trust and the local administration accorded him a warm welcome.

After offering darshan and prayers to Maa Bahuchar, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel prayed wholeheartedly for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of Gujarat. He also expressed his wish that the state's development journey continue uninterrupted and that Gujarat scale new heights of overall progress. During the religious visit, the Chief Minister expressed his respect for the sanctity of the temple and the faith of devotees. He sought divine blessings for the continued progress and prosperity of the state.

Spontaneous Stop for Tea with Villagers

While returning to Gandhinagar from an event in Mehsana, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made a spontaneous stop at Mewad village along the way. He interacted with local rural youth and enjoyed a cup of tea with them, reflecting his simple and approachable nature.

According to the CMO, District In-charge Minister Pravinbhai Mali, MLA Sukhaji Thakor and other dignitaries accompanying the Chief Minister also offered prayers and sought the blessings of Maa Adi Shakti. District Collector Shalini Duhan, District Development Officer Pradipsinh Rathod, District Superintendent of Police Himanshu Solanki and Resident Additional Collector Mayank Patel were also present on the occasion. (ANI)