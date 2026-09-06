During a Jodhpur roadshow for urban local body polls, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma voiced confidence in a BJP sweep, aiming to create a 'triple-engine' government. He asserted that the party would win across all municipalities in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said the BJP's "double-engine" government will become a "triple-engine" government after the upcoming urban local body elections, as he exuded confidence that the party would win Jodhpur with a large majority during a roadshow here. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present during the roadshow.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sharma recalled that he had served as the in-charge during the previous municipal corporation elections in Jodhpur and claimed that the BJP had formed the Municipal Corporation with a significant majority at that time as well.

"Last time there were municipal corporation elections here, I was the in-charge. Last time too, the Municipal Corporation was formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party with a very large majority. And today, you can see this kind of enthusiasm and excitement," Sharma told ANI.

He said the BJP would form boards in all municipalities and municipal corporations across the state. "I can say that across Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party will form boards in all the municipalities and all the municipal corporations. And if I talk about Jodhpur, we are going to win here with a very large majority," he said.

'Double-Engine to Become Triple-Engine Govt'

Sharma further said that there was similar enthusiasm among people across Rajasthan and asserted that people had faith in the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Everywhere, people have faith that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this double-engine government will become a triple-engine government, which will lead to the development of our municipalities, the development of Rajasthan, and the development of India," he said.

The urban local body elections are being seen as an important electoral test for political parties in Rajasthan, with the BJP seeking to consolidate its position across municipal bodies.

BJP Govt Fulfilled 78% Promises in 2.5 Years: CM Sharma

CM Sharma on Sunday earlier said his government has fulfilled 78 per cent of the promises made in the BJP's Sankalp Patra within two-and-a-half years, asserting that the state has witnessed accelerated development under the BJP's "double-engine government."

Sharma held a grand roadshow in Ajmer to campaign for BJP candidates asserting that the large turnout reflected people's confidence in the development work carried out by his government over the past two-and-a-half years. Addressing the gathering, CM Sharma said the BJP's "double-engine government" had accelerated development across Rajasthan and appealed to voters to give the party a strong mandate in the civic polls to further speed up development at the local level.

Focus on Water Sector Initiatives

Highlighting the government's initiatives in the water sector, CM Sharma said several long-pending projects were now being implemented under the leadership of PM Modi. He referred to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Yamuna water agreement, Narmada agreement, Dewas project and efforts to bring water from the Brahmani-Banas river system to Bisalpur. (ANI)