Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar hit back at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, suggesting he accepted PM Modi's 'Naraz Fufa' jibe. Shelar said people with a 'certain mindset' always question development, responding to Kharge's criticism.

Shelar Hits Back at Congress

Taking a veiled dig at top Congress leadership, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar on Sunday said that “people with a certain mindset” always question either the move to implement new ideas or carry out any new development.

"PM Modi described a particular mindset, but Mallikarjun Kharge took it upon himself. Tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi will also do the same. Whatever PM Modi said is in the interest of the country,” Shelar told reporters here.

“Whenever it comes to any development, new creations, or implementing new ideas, people with a certain mindset always question the need for it, asking why it should happen. Who are these negative-minded people? Now I think Kharge ji himself has accepted who the 'naraz fufa' is,” he said.

Kharge Criticises PM Modi

His remarks come after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent interaction at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi (DU). Kharge, in a post on X, alleged that the event, instead of focusing on key concerns like education, jobs and youth welfare, turned into a political campaign and accused PM Modi of using political labels to evade accountability, saying that assigning derogatory adjectives to the opposition has become a routine tactic to stifle critical questions and divert attention from governance failures.

'Adjectives to Hide Failures'

Kharge said, "@narendramodi Yesterday, you visited SRCC at Delhi University. It was an opportunity for dialogue on the country's youth, education, and their future. But alas, instead of facing the youth's questions, the speech turned into yet another political campaign." The Congress chief accused PM Modi of attempting to suppress questions in a democracy by coining "new adjectives" for the Opposition to hide his own failures. Kharge said that while adjectives keep changing, the anti-people policies of the Modi government remain the same. "Modi ji's Modus Operandi -- In democracy, to suppress questions, giving the opposition a new Adjective every year.. so that their own failures remain hidden! Naraz foofa, dimaagi Naxal, Urban Naxal Khan Market Gang, Andolanjeevi, Parjeevi (Parasite). Adjectives keep changing, but the Modi government's anti-people policies do not change," he added.

The reaction came after PM Modi, while addressing the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Saturday, took a dig at critics of the government's initiatives and described them as "Naraz Fufas" who oppose every new project. (ANI)