A woman passenger was allegedly molested by her cab driver on a deserted road near Navi Mumbai Airport. The driver stopped the car, got into the back seat with her, and attempted to assault her. The woman managed to escape and filed a police complaint.

A woman passenger was allegedly molested and subjected to an attempted assault by a cab driver on a deserted road near the Navi Mumbai Airport late at night, Navi Mumbai police said on Sunday.

Details of the Alleged Assault

According to the police, the incident took place around 1:30 AM on the Airport Service Road, approximately two kilometres from Navi Mumbai Airport. The victim had attended a party in Chembur, following which a friend booked a cab for her journey back home to Panvel.

While en route, the driver pulled over on a secluded stretch, claiming he needed to drink water, the police said.

"The driver stopped the vehicle on the deserted service road, stepped out briefly, and then re-entered the car, sitting on the rear seat next to the woman. He allegedly grabbed her hand and attempted to disrobe her," said an official of the Navi Mumbai Police.

The woman managed to break free from the suspect before escaping from the vehicle, prompting the driver to flee the scene.

Police Register Case, Launch Manhunt

Following the incident, the victim contacted her family and reached the Panvel Police Station to register a complaint.

As the place of occurrence fell under the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai Airport Police Station, Panvel Police escorted her to the appropriate station.

Based on the woman's complaint, the Navi Mumbai Airport Police registered a case against the accused, identified as Mohammad Afzal Shaikh, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused and are using technical intelligence to track his whereabouts. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)