ABVP members were detained during a protest demanding the resignation of the MCD Commissioner following a tragic PG building collapse in Satya Niketan. The student group protested MCD's negligence and demanded a safety audit of all PGs.

ABVP Protests Over Student Safety

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members on Sunday were detained by Delhi police for demanding the resignation of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar following the tragic PG building collapse in Satya Niketan.

The ABVP staged a massive protest outside the MCD headquarters located at the civic centre over student safety.

ABVP activists registered their strong protest against MCD's negligence and apathy regarding safety compliance in Paying Guest (PG) accommodations across student-dominated areas. During the demonstration, protesters entered the MCD building premises and staged a dharna, demanding immediate and concrete administrative action.

Calls for Investigation and Safety Audit

The Satya Niketan incident is a deeply tragic event, the release said, adding that students from across the country come to study at Delhi University and various other educational institutions in the national capital, with a large number residing in private PGs and rented accommodations. Under these circumstances, ensuring regular inspections for structural safety, fire safety, and other mandatory standards remains the primary responsibility of the concerned administration, ABVP said.

ABVP demanded a high-level, impartial investigation into the Satya Niketan collapse to establish accountability for negligent PG operators and responsible officials. Furthermore, the student organisation demanded an immediate safety and structural audit of all PGs and rented buildings operating across student hubs in Delhi, alongside strict action against facilities violating safety norms.

'Accountability Must Be Fixed'

Speaking on the incident, ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said, "The Satya Niketan incident in Delhi is deeply tragic and alarming. There must be an impartial probe into this collapse, strict action against those responsible, and immediate justice for the affected students. Accountability must be fixed for officials who failed to ensure student safety, and the MCD Commissioner should resign immediately. I also appeal to the 1.4 billion citizens of the country to pray for the victims."

Another ABVP member said, "The protest ABVP is holding today is in response to an incident that has shaken the entire student community of Delhi University. It has deeply disturbed students because those who came to Delhi University to build their futures have had their lives put at risk due to the negligence of incompetent officials and PG owners; the entire student body is affected by this."

Rival Student Unions Clash at Collapse Site

Earlier in the day, tensions escalated at the Satya Niketan building collapse site in South-West Delhi as National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers clashed during the ongoing rescue operations.

NSUI Alleges BJP MLA's Involvement

As this happened, NSUI President Vinod Jakhar demanded accountability while levelling allegations that the collapsed hostel building was operated by a BJP MLA. Speaking to ANI, NSUI president Jakhar claimed that around 50 students were staying in the building at the time of the incident, many of them from Delhi University (DU). "Why is the media being stopped from reaching here? Because it turns out this building belongs to a BJP MLA. The situation is extremely terrible. Young children are inside. They are saying (that) someone's leg is trapped. Someone has passed away. We tried to save and pulled three people out. They were saying, 'Brother, save us. We don't want to die.' They had come to study, but became victims of this corruption. Now, some BJP and ABVP people have come, saying, 'Let's go, let's go, neither allowing the media to stay nor allowing anyone who came to help to assist, because we were here for two hours," Jakhar said.

DUSU President on Rescue Operations

Meanwhile, Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president and ABVP leader Aryan Maan said that students had been rescued and efforts were underway to rescue others trapped inside. "Some (students) are still trapped inside. We are in communication with them, and the entire NDRF team has arrived. I have spoken to the Chief Minister, and other teams are also on their way to assist the students. All the students are being taken to the hospital. We don't have specific details on their condition yet, but they have been taken to the hospital. I have spoken to the Chief Minister and the (MCD) Commissioner. We are coordinating with everyone regarding this incident, and all teams--including JCBs and fire brigade units--are present on-site," Maan said. (ANI)