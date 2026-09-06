The Himachal Pradesh BJP has named new state co-conveners and district conveners for its Ex-Servicemen and Sports cells. The appointments are part of an effort to strengthen the party's organisation at the grassroots level across the state.

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced new appointments to its Ex-Servicemen and Sports cells, naming state co-conveners and district conveners as part of efforts to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. The appointments were announced by the respective state conveners after consultations with the party's top leadership and will come into effect immediately.

New Appointments in BJP Ex-Servicemen Cell

BJP Ex-Servicemen Cell state convener Lieutenant Commander Abhishek Patial appointed Naik Vinod Kumar, Honorary Captain Jitendra Kumar, Subedar Major Sant Ram Tomar, Naik Hira Lal Thakur, Naib Subedar Manish Kumar and Captain M.R. Thakur as state co-conveners. At the district level, Captain Madan Baryal has been appointed convener in Hamirpur, Captain Shyam Lal in Palampur, Subedar Narendra Kumar in Mandi, Manoj Rana (MCPO-I) in Dehra and Havaldar Pawan Kumar Chauhan in Shimla. Patial said the ex-servicemen community had made an "invaluable contribution" to the country's security and service. He said the newly appointed team would work towards better coordination between ex-servicemen, serving personnel's families and the organisation, besides effectively raising issues concerning veterans before the party.

BJP Sports Cell Gets New Office-Bearers

Similarly, BJP Sports Cell state convener Kuldeep Singh Rana appointed Tej Pratap Chopra, Kuldeep Rana, Ishwar Rohal and Sheila Kaushal as state co-conveners. At the district level, Khemraj Thakur has been appointed in Kullu, Ankit Verma in Mahasu, Jaideep Sharma in Hamirpur, Naveen Katoch in Palampur, Sunil Kumar in Mandi, Vijay Ramsharan Bhandari in Kangra, Arun Thakur in Una, Gyan Vidya in Kinnaur, Surendra Thakur in Chamba and Ashok Kumar in Sundernagar. Rana said the Sports Cell would maintain continuous engagement with athletes, youth and sporting talent across Himachal Pradesh. He said the state had no shortage of sporting talent and the cell would seek to raise issues concerning sports and athletes on the organisational platform while encouraging more young people to participate in the party's activities.

Strengthening the Party at Grassroots Level

Patial and Rana congratulated all the newly appointed office-bearers and expressed confidence that they would discharge their responsibilities with dedication and active participation. They said the new teams would play an important role in further strengthening the BJP organisation from the state level to the district level. (ANI)