Hyderabad police busted a major cockfighting and gambling racket in Manneguda, arresting 22 individuals. The raid led to the seizure of property worth Rs 35 lakh, including cash, 31 roosters, knives, and several high-end vehicles.

The Commissioner’s Task Force (Shamshabad Zone), along with the Adibatla Police, busted an organised cockfighting and gambling racket in the Manneguda area, arresting 22 individuals and seizing property worth approximately Rs 35 lakh.

Details of the Raid

The raid was conducted at a gambling den situated behind the RTO Office in Manneguda, within the limits of the Adibatla Police Station. According to the police, the organisers were operating out of an old poultry farm where they specifically reared roosters for cockfighting. The ring had invited gamblers from Andhra Pradesh and various other locations, providing them with lunch and specialised arrangements for betting on cockfights and card games.

Seizures and Arrests

The police seized a significant amount of property during the operation, including Rs 3,60,510 in net cash and 20 smartphones. A total of 31 live betting roosters, valued at approximately Rs 9,30,000, were recovered along with 146 cockfighting knives and a scorebook. The arrests were made by D Krishna Mohan, Inspector of Police, Shamshabad Zone and Sub-Inspectors K Mansoor Ali, N Narasinga Rao and Staff of the Shamshabad Zone Task Force, Hyderabad City, along with Adibatla Police, Hyderabad. Notably, several high-end vehicles were seized from the spot, alongside three two-wheelers. The total value of the seized material is estimated to be around Rs 35,00,000.

Police Appeal to Public

In an appeal to the public, the police urged citizens to remain vigilant against such anti-social activities. "Organised gambling and cockfighting activities can cause public disturbance, affect peace and tranquillity, create inconvenience for residents, and lead to law-and-order issues in the surrounding areas. If any such activities are noticed in your locality, members of the public are requested not to panic or engage with those involved. Instead, they should immediately inform the Police so that appropriate legal action can be taken," the department stated.

The apprehended accused and the seized material have been handed over to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Adibatla Police Station for further investigation.