A newly inaugurated stretch of Uttar Pradesh’s Ganga Expressway was left grappling with severe waterlogging after a few hours of rain, with a toll booth inundated by several inches of murky water even as employees continued working from inside.

A newly inaugurated stretch of Uttar Pradesh’s Ganga Expressway was left grappling with severe waterlogging after a few hours of rain, with a toll booth inundated by several inches of murky water even as employees continued working from inside. Visuals from the spot showed toll staff seated at their computers with their feet surrounded by water, while monitors and other equipment remained in place. Employees carried on with their duties inside the flooded booth.

Large portions of the toll plaza and surrounding area were submerged, with yellow support poles appearing to rise out of the floodwater.

The waterlogging reportedly affected a stretch of the expressway in Unnao, making it difficult for motorists to reach and cross the toll plaza. Rainwater had accumulated to nearly two feet on the access ramp leading to the expressway, forcing commuters to cautiously navigate the flooded stretch.

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The adjoining service road was also submerged, adding to the chaos for motorists.

Several videos from the location captured cars and two-wheelers attempting to wade through the waterlogged road. Multiple motorcycles reportedly stalled after getting trapped in the deep water, leaving riders with little choice but to dismount and drag their vehicles through the flooded stretch.

The toll plaza emerged as one of the worst-affected areas, with rainwater entering the booths themselves. In one striking visual, an attendant could be seen sitting with their feet raised on a chair to keep them above the water.

Meanwhile, expressway personnel launched a sustained operation to remove the accumulated rainwater. Generators were deployed to power pumps at the toll plaza as workers battled to drain the flooded area.

However, despite hours of pumping, the water had still not been completely cleared by nightfall. Videos showed workers continuing their efforts from morning into the evening, even as substantial portions of the toll plaza remained waterlogged.

The incident has raised questions over the construction quality, drainage infrastructure and maintenance systems of the newly built expressway.