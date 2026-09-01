Delhi will receive 1,000 metric tonnes of onions from the Centre, with supplies sold at ₹35 per kg through fair price shops and mobile vans across all 13 districts to ease price concerns.

In light of the growing onion price and the probable scarcity of onions in Delhi, the government has come up with a step to keep this important ingredient available for the people at reasonable prices. The Government would supply 1,000 metric tonnes of onions to Delhi, which would be available at ₹35 per kg in fair price shops.

"The government is keeping a close watch on onion prices and supply and we would take necessary measures to stop any shortage," Delhi CM Rekha Gupta stated.

Onions to Be Sold Through Fair Price Shops

The subsidized onions would be available through government fair price shops at ₹35 per kg. This move is supposed to improve the accessibility of affordable onions in the capital city and would help the consumers in case of any spike in market prices.

Moreover, the Delhi government also plans to introduce one mobile van in each district of the capital city. The mobile van would travel through different locations and sell onions at the same rate of ₹35 per kg.

Delhi Government Will Continue Monitoring Onion Prices

Rekha Gupta, CM stated that the government would monitor the prices of onions and its supply. The government has stressed that basic necessities must be made available for people at reasonable costs.

This latest move comes after a discussion held on August 25 in which the Chief Minister reviewed the availability and pricing of onions and sugar in the state of Delhi. As per the office of the Chief Minister, neither onion nor sugar was scarce in Delhi at that time.

NAFED Can Intervene If Prices Go Up

However, the government had also made arrangements in case prices of these two commodities rose in the future. As per the Chief Minister’s Office, the government of Delhi can procure these goods from NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) at different places.

The government will incur all the costs of transport, etc. while selling these goods at the procurement cost.

Order Given to Prevent Hoarding

The worried department has been instructed to regulate the arrival of onion consignment in Delhi and see that the stocks get into the market properly. The authorities have also been instructed to prevent hoarding whenever required.

The 1,000 tonnes supply and mobile sales are expected to improve the availability of low-priced onions in Delhi.