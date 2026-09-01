A chilling CCTV video from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur has captured the horrifying moment a 46-year-old woman was struck and crushed by a speeding Bolero pickup while walking to the market.

A chilling CCTV video from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur has captured the horrifying moment a 46-year-old woman was struck and crushed by a speeding Bolero pickup while walking to the market. The victim, identified as Munni Devi, was reportedly on her way to buy vegetables when the pickup vehicle suddenly moved and rammed into her on the Hapur–Bulandshahr Road.

The impact threw Munni Devi against an electric pole. The driver allegedly continued moving the vehicle, leaving the woman trapped between the Bolero and the pole.

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The woman sustained critical injuries and died at the spot.

The disturbing CCTV footage, which has surfaced following the incident, shows the terrifying accident and has raised serious concerns over reckless driving and road safety.

Following the incident, police seized the Bolero pickup and detained the driver. Legal action has been initiated, while further investigation into the fatal crash is underway.