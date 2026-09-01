Delhi plans to connect around 2 lakh families with PM Surya Ghar Yojana. CM Rekha Gupta says rooftop solar can cut electricity costs while promoting clean energy and household savings.

Delhi is all set to link nearly 2 lakh families under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, taking a huge leap forward in the process of rooftop solar installation in the capital city. Talking about the initiative, the Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has referred to the plan not only as an attempt to support clean energy but also as a plan that would help families save money on electricity bills.

Saving money on electricity costs could mean that families could have extra funds to invest in education, medicines and other necessities.

PM Surya Ghar Yojana: Overview

This scheme promotes families installing rooftop solar system to make electricity available to them for their personal use. The Centre launched this scheme in February 2024 for rooftop solar to reach one crore families in the country.

The total expenditure on the project will be ₹75,021 crore.

How Does Rooftop Solar Save Electricity Costs?

Electricity produced through rooftop panels could be used for meeting the electricity needs of the family, which could result in saving money on electricity bills.

Delhi is all set to link nearly 2 lakh families under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, taking a huge leap forward in the process of rooftop solar installation in the capital city. Talking about the initiative, the Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has referred to the plan not only as an attempt to support clean energy but also as a plan that would help families save money on electricity bills.

Saving money on electricity costs could mean that families could have extra funds to invest in education, medicines and other necessities.

PM Surya Ghar Yojana: Overview

This scheme promotes families installing rooftop solar system to make electricity available to them for their personal use. The Centre launched this scheme in February 2024 for rooftop solar to reach one crore families in the country.

The total expenditure on the project will be ₹75,021 crore.

How Does Rooftop Solar Save Electricity Costs?

Electricity produced through rooftop panels could be used for meeting the electricity needs of the family, which could result in saving money on electricity bills.

Solar Energy Initiative for Delhi and Possible Savings for Families

The new proposal for Delhi links solar energy with possible savings for residents. In case more people start using rooftop solar power, the project can help in decreasing reliance on traditional electricity supply from the grid.