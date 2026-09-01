A 24-year-old man, Pushpendra, was allegedly beaten to death after visiting a married woman in Jina Mai village of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. Police said a case has been registered against the woman, her husband and three unidentified people following a complaint by the victim's father.

A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death after he went to meet his lover, a married woman, in Jina Mai village under the Chhatari police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. The deceased has been identified as Pushpendra, who worked for a private company in Noida. According to police and the complaint filed by his family, Pushpendra was allegedly assaulted by the woman's husband and others after he was found inside her house, a Dainik Bhaskar report said.

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Police have registered a case against the woman, her husband and three unidentified persons. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest those accused in the case.

Pushpendra had returned home for Raksha Bandhan

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Pushpendra had come to his village during the Raksha Bandhan holiday. He was one of three brothers and worked in Noida.

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It is alleged that he had been in a relationship with Shivani, who is from the same village as his, for some time.

According to the complaint, Pushpendra went to meet Shivani at her house early in the morning. Reports said the woman's husband, Rinku, allegedly found them together. What happened immediately afterwards is now being investigated by police.

The family has alleged that Rinku and others assaulted Pushpendra with sticks and also beat him repeatedly. He suffered serious injuries and was declared dead at the spot.

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Village tension after the alleged killing

News of the incident spread quickly through Jina Mai village, leading to tension and anger among local residents.

Police teams rushed to the village to prevent the situation from escalating. Additional personnel from Chhatari, Pahasu and Narora police stations were deployed under the supervision of Anupshahr Circle Officer Bharat Ram Sonkar.

The police inspected the scene and collected evidence. Pushpendra's body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination.

His death has caused grief among his family members. Relatives said he was the second among three brothers and had travelled home from Noida for the festival break.

Father names woman, husband and others in complaint

Pushpendra's father, Udayveer Singh, submitted a complaint to the police seeking action against those allegedly involved in his son's death.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Shivani, her husband Rinku and three unidentified persons under relevant legal provisions.

Police said the exact role of each person named in the case is being examined. Investigators are also questioning people connected to the incident and collecting evidence to establish the sequence of events.

Police say arrests will follow investigation

Bulandshahr Rural Superintendent of Police Antariksh Jain said police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.

He said the body was sent for post-mortem and a case was registered based on the complaint submitted by the deceased's family. Police teams are conducting raids to trace the accused.

Chhatari station in-charge Narendra Singh said efforts were underway to arrest those named in the case. Police have not yet released further details about the alleged assault or the exact circumstances that led to Pushpendra's death. The post-mortem report and investigation findings are expected to play an important role in establishing the cause of death and determining the responsibility of those involved.