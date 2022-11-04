Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Railways announces Mumbai-Madgaon superst train; booking starts November 5

    To clear the extra rush of passengers, Central Railway has decided to run a special one-way train from Mumbai to Madgaon at a special charge. Check the details of the train below.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 8:43 PM IST

    Central Railway has decided to run a special one-way train from Mumbai to Madgaon to curb the passenger rush during the winter holidays. 

     

    Know the timing of the train:
    01427 one-way special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 00:20 hrs on Monday, November 7, 2022, and arrive in Madgaon at 12:15 hrs the same day.

    About the halt:
    The superfast train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sawantwadi Road and Karmali.

    About the composition:
    The train has 15 sleeper classes and two general second-class cum guard brake vans. 

    Know how to make the reservation:
    The reservations for the 01427 one-way special train on special charges will open on November 5, 2022, and will be available at all PRS locations. Also, passengers can make a booking through the official website http://www.irctc.co.in. It is recommended to visit the website, http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, or download the NTES App for detailed timings at special train halts or any enquiry. Passengers are advised to follow COVID restrictions for their own and others' safety.

    Additionally, Central Railway conducted extensive ticket checking in Suburban, Mail Express, Passenger, and Special trains across all divisions to lower ticketless and irregular travel and provide comfort and better services to genuine rail users. Senior officers keep a close eye on the revenue loss due to ticketless travellers and other irregularities.

    During April-October 2022, a total of Rs 29.03 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel and un-booked luggage were detected, compared to Rs 16.16 lakh cases in the same period last year, revealing an increase of 79.46 per cent.

    The revenue generated by such ticketless/irregular travel was Rs 193.62 crore during April-October-2022, compared to Rs 93.29 crore during the corresponding period last year, showing an increase of 107.54 per cent. 

    Central Railway generated Rs 30.35 crore in October 2022 from Rs 4.44 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel, including un-booked luggage.

    The Central Railway Ticket Checking team worked hard to fight the ticketless menace; four ticket-checking staff members performed admirably, collecting more than one crore rupees in revenue during the fiscal year 2022-23. The team includes:
    1) D Kumar, TTI (HQ Mumbai) - Rs 1.43 crore from 15,053 cases
    2) SB Galande, TTI (HQ Mumbai) - Rs 1.34 crore from 14,837 cases
    3) HA Wagh, TTI (HQ Mumbai) - Rs 1.04 crore from 11,634 cases
    4) SD Nainani, TTI (Mumbai division) - Rs 1.03 crore from 12,137 cases

    Furthermore, three ticket-checking staff, two from Bhusaval Division and one from Pune Division, have collected more than Rs 90 lakh in fines during the fiscal year 2022-23. The team includes:
    1) KK Patel, Bhusaval Division Head Ticket Examiner - Rs 99.23 lakh from 11,336 cases
    2) Vinay Ojha, Bhusaval Division Chief Ticket Inspector - Rs 93.54 lakh from 11,818 cases
    3) SS Kshirsagar, Pune Division, TTE Division Head - Rs.91.44 lakh from 9,623 cases

    CR urges passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets to avoid inconvenience. 

