    Vande Bharat Express damaged again, hits cow on Mumbai-Gandhinagar route

    It is reportedly said that a cow came in front of the Vande Bharata Express train. After the accident, the front section of the Vande Bharat train has been damaged.

    First Published Oct 29, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

    Vande Bharat Express got into an accident again in Gujarat on Saturday (October 29) on Mumbai-Gandhinagar route. The incident damaging the semi-high-speed train occurred near the Atul railway station in Valsad.

    It is reportedly said that a cow came in front of the Vande Bharata Express train. After the accident, the front section of the Vande Bharat train was damaged.

    The lower section of the front end of the train has been damaged in the accident. It is to be noted that this is the third time the train has gotten into an accident with the previous two accidents in the first week of October 2022.

    The accident took place on Saturday morning. After the incident, the train had to halt at Atul Railway station for around 15 minutes.

    According to reports, the train's coupler cover and the BCU cover were damaged in the accident. It is also said that the accident also damaged the train's water system, affecting the water supply.

    Earlier, the nose of the Vande Bharat train was damaged after it collided with cattle on the same route. This incident occurred between Ahmedabad's Vatva and Maninagar stations, but, the train travelled without the panel to Gandhinagar Capital station and again to Mumbai Central.

    However, no functional part of the train was damaged. At the time, the Western Railway said in a statement that the nose of the train was sacrificial by design. 

    Presently, there are four Vande Bharat Express trains operating in India. While the government plans on launching more such trains.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2022, 1:10 PM IST
