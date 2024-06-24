Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    How does Ram Setu look like from space? European agency shares stunning picture; Check out

    The Ram Setu, also known as the Adam's Bridge, is a chain of shoals linking India and Sri Lanka. The limestone trail connects Pamban island off the coast of Tamil Nadu to the Mannar island off the coast of Sri Lanka.

    How does Ram Setu look like from space European space agency shares stunning picture check out gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

    A picture of the Ram Setu captured by the European Space Agency's Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite has been made public.  Also known as the Adam's Bridge, it is a chain of shoals linking India and Sri Lanka.

    The Ram Setu connects Mannar Island in Sri Lanka with Rameswaram Island, which is located off the southeast coast of India, and spans 48 km. It divides the Palk Strait, an entrance of the Bay of Bengal, to the north, from the Gulf of Mannar, an inlet of the Indian Ocean.

    Geological evidence indicates that these shoals of limestone are the remains of land that formerly connected India and Sri Lanka, despite the fact that there are many different ideas regarding how the bridge was built.

    This "natural bridge was traversable until the 15th century, after which it was gradually eroded by storms over the years," according to reports, according to the European Space Agency. It noted that some of the sandbanks are dry, while the sea here is very shallow, only 1–10 m deep, as indicated by the light colour of the water.

    Mannar Island, which is around 130 square kilometres in size, is connected to the Sri Lankan mainland by both a road and a railway bridge. At the southernmost tip of the island, both of them are visible. 

    On the Indian side, the Rameswaram Island -- also popular as Pamban Island -- can be accessed via the 2-km-long Pamban Bridge. Here, the two main towns are Pamban, on the western edge, and Rameswaram, which is around 10 km east of Pamban. Both sections of the Ram Setu are part of protected national parks in their respective countries. 

    Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Arichal Munai, the starting point of the Ram Setu.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2024, 5:55 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP chief JP Nadda appointed as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha AJR

    BJP chief JP Nadda appointed as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha; all you need to know

    Delhi water crisis: Atishi vows to continue hunger strike despite health risks; check details AJR

    Delhi water crisis: Atishi vows to continue hunger strike despite health risks; check details

    Kerala: KSU announces statewide education strike on June 25 amid shortage of Plus One seats anr

    Kerala: KSU announces statewide education strike on June 25 amid shortage of Plus One seats

    Former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna sent to judicial custody until July eight in sexual harassment case vkp

    BREAKING: Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna sent to judicial custody until July 8 in sexual harassment case

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lists 10 incidents, issues in first 15 days of NDA govt to target PM Modi AJR

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lists 10 incidents, issues in first 15 days of NDA govt to target PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Received obscene messages from same account linked to Renukaswamy murder case, reveals TV actress

    Received obscene messages from same account linked to Renukaswamy murder case, reveals TV actress

    Why do we feel sleepy post lunch? It is not the food, read truth here RKK

    Why do we feel sleepy post lunch? It is not the food, read truth here

    Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Kumar Hirani, Samantha NOT collaborating for a film; reports 'baseless' ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Kumar Hirani, Samantha NOT collaborating for a film; reports 'baseless'

    Pesto sauce: 7 steps to make the perfect dressing at home ATG

    Pesto sauce: 7 steps to make the perfect dressing at home

    BJP chief JP Nadda appointed as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha AJR

    BJP chief JP Nadda appointed as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha; all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon