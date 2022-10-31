IRCTC announces new guidelines for smooth traveling at night; Check details

IRCTC has announced new guidelines for the passengers travelling at night. The new rules issued by the Government are for the convenience of passengers sleeping on trains at night.

IRCTC has released new rules for people who travel at night. The government has published new regulations to make it easier for passengers to sleep on trains at night. If you don't follow the system's little modifications exactly, you could get into a lot of difficulty.

The railroad introduced a set of new guidelines last year which includes, Travel Ticket examiner (TTE) cannot check the tickets after 10 pm (invalid for passengers boarding the train after 10 pm). The rules include middle berth passengers can sleep in their berth after 10 pm till 6 am and if anyone missed their train, the TTE can allot their seats to others only after an hour or after crossing 2 upcoming stations.

All of these laws are still in effect, and the government has added one more: no one else is allowed to use their phone or listen to loud music while sitting in your seat, compartment, or coach. The purpose of the new regulation is to safeguard the comfort of other passengers, particularly elderly people.

Numerous complaints have been made about people speaking loudly and listening to music while riding the train in their carriages. Some complaints also mentioned the loud talking of train escort or maintenance employees. According to reports, passengers frequently keep their lights on until 10 pm, disrupting the sleep of everyone in the coach and other surrounding coaches.

Meanwhile, if a family member who is travelling with you has a confirmed train reservation but you do not. However, if he is unable to go for whatever reason, you are welcome to use his/her ticket. One will be allowed to travel as a result, and you won't be responsible for paying the ticket cancellation fee.

(Photo: Getty)