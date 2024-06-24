Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi water crisis: Atishi vows to continue hunger strike despite health risks; check details

    Atishi accused the Haryana government of deliberately reducing the water supply to Delhi. She alleged that the BJP-led government in Haryana has withheld 100 million gallons per day (MGD), or 46 crore liters, of water meant for 28 lakh residents of Delhi.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

    Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday (June 24) announced that her indefinite hunger strike would continue until water is restored to 28 lakh Delhiites. This statement came as her strike entered its fourth day.

    Speaking to a news agency, Atishi said, "The Haryana government has been giving 100 MGD less water to Delhi for the last three weeks. Until 28 lakh Delhiites get water, my indefinite fast will continue."

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lists 10 incidents, issues in first 15 days of NDA govt to target PM Modi

    Atishi also revealed that her health is deteriorating due to the hunger strike. "My blood pressure and sugar levels are dropping, and the ketone level has increased significantly. The doctor advised that an elevated ketone level is harmful to my health," she said.

    On Sunday, a 10-member AAP delegation, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, met with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to discuss the water crisis. According to PTI, Bharadwaj reported, "Since LG is the representative of the central government, we have requested him to talk to the Haryana government and get Delhi its full share of water. He has assured us that he will do so."

    'Did Rahul Gandhi skip national anthem?': Viral video from Day 1 of 18th Lok Sabha session sparks row (WATCH)

    In a counter-protest on Saturday, BJP workers demonstrated against the Delhi government outside the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) office in Okhla. Reports indicated that the Delhi police used water cannons to disperse the protestors. The demonstration was led by BJP's former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

