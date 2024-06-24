Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: KSU announces statewide education strike on June 25 amid shortage of Plus One seats

    The Kerala Students Union (KSU) will hold a state-wide education strike on Tuesday (June 25) over the shortage of Plus One seats in the state. KSU pointed out that many high-scoring students still couldn't secure placements despite classes beginning on Monday. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Students Union (KSU) will hold a state-wide education strike on Tuesday (June 25) over the shortage of Plus One seats in the state. KSU state president Aloysius Xavier also stated that if the plus one seat crisis is not resolved, there will be an indefinite strike. KSU and ASF are intensifying their protest over the Plus One seat crisis in the Malabar region.

    The police intervened to stop a march towards the Regional Deputy Director’s office in Kozhikode, where protesters prevented officials from entering. Subsequently, the police arrested and dispersed the student activists. The situation turned tense when the activists questioned the police's attempt to take them into custody by force.

    As the Plus One classes commenced on Monday, 322,147 students successfully enrolled in higher secondary schools across the State. However, KSU pointed out that many high-scoring students still couldn't secure placements. Similarly, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) protested against this issue.

    KSU activists protested by waving black flags at General Education Minister V Sivankutty and placing them on the bonnet of his official vehicle and raised slogans against the Minister and the Pinarayi Vijayan government. 

    The minister's office announced that a meeting would take place at the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on June 25 to discuss the shortage of plus-one seats. The discussion will involve various student representatives who have submitted memorandums concerning this issue.
     

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2024, 4:18 PM IST
