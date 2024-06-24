Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BJP chief JP Nadda appointed as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha; all you need to know

    After being sworn in as Union Minister, it was expected that JP Nadda would step down from his role as BJP's national president, a position he assumed from the current Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, in 2020. However, its is reportedly said that Nadda will be holding on to the BJP chief's position.

    BJP's national president and Union Minister, JP Nadda, was on Monday (June 24) elected as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier this month, Nadda took over the Union Health Ministry and was also assigned the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry. He will be replacing Piyush Goyal as the Leader of the House.

    According to party regulations, a national president is elected only after organizational polls are completed in 50 percent of all states, a process expected to take around six months.

    In 1975, Nadda's journey in politics gained momentum when he became involved in the Bihar Movement, popularly known as the JP Movement. He subsequently joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and contested and won the student union elections at Patna University, serving as secretary in 1977.

    From 1977 to 1979, Nadda actively participated in student politics in Ranchi.

    His political career took a significant turn when he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh in 2012. In 2014, with Amit Shah assuming leadership of the BJP, Nadda was appointed to the party's parliamentary board.

