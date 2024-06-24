Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BCCI announces India's squad for Zimbabwe tour: Gill to captain team for 5-match T20Is; Kohli, Rohit rested

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 6:11 PM IST

    Young cricketers Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, and Nitish Reddy received their first call-ups to the Indian national team on Monday for the upcoming white-ball tour of Zimbabwe led by Shubman Gill. This opportunity comes as a reward for their impressive performances in the previous IPL season.

    Several key players, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah, who are currently participating in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the Americas, have been rested in preparation for a demanding upcoming season.

    The tour of Zimbabwe will feature five T20 Internationals starting from July 6. Alongside Parag, Sharma, and Reddy, other standout IPL performers selected for the tour include Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana, Avesh Khan, and Rinku Singh, among others.

    Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who were reserves during the T20 World Cup, also find a place in the 15-member squad for Zimbabwe.

    Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan, who were part of India's T20 World Cup traveling reserves, were released after the group stage matches as they were unlikely to play in the remaining games.

    Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag particularly shone in IPL-17 with their impressive batting performances. Abhishek, representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, scored 484 runs, while Riyan Parag from Rajasthan Royals, became the first player from Assam to be selected in the senior Indian team after amassing 573 runs.

    India’s squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

    Tour Schedule:

    1. 1st T20I: July 6, 2024, Saturday, Harare Sports Club, 1:00 PM (4:30 PM IST)
    2. 2nd T20I: July 7, 2024, Sunday, Harare Sports Club, 1:00 PM (4:30 PM IST)
    3. 3rd T20I: July 10, 2024, Wednesday, Harare Sports Club, 1:00 PM (4:30 PM IST)
    4. 4th T20I: July 13, 2024, Saturday, Harare Sports Club, 1:00 PM (4:30 PM IST)
    5. 5th T20I: July 14, 2024, Sunday, Harare Sports Club, 1:00 PM (4:30 PM IST)

    The tour promises to be an exciting opportunity for the young Indian team to gain valuable international experience and for cricket enthusiasts to witness emerging talents in action. With Shubman Gill at the helm, the squad is poised to deliver a competitive series against Zimbabwe.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2024, 6:19 PM IST
