    IRCTC cancels 88 trains on October 31, know how to check, full list & more

    According to the Indian Railways website NTES (National Train Inquiry System), along with the cancellation of 88 trains, the source station of 19 trains has also been changed. Know the full list of cancelled trains, how to check and more.

    Indian railways cancels 88 trains on October 31 know how to check full list more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 9:52 AM IST

    Indian Railways has cancelled 88 trains on Monday, October 31. Therefore, you should check the status of your train once if you want to take it today. Along with the cancellation of 88 trains, the source station for 19 trains has also changed, according to the Indian Railways website NTES (National Train Inquiry System). Atleast 14 trains have been rescheduled, and 13 trains' routes have been changed by Railways.

    The Railways continuously updates the number of cancelled, diverted, and rescheduled trains on the NTES website. It is crucial that you utilise the website to access the most up-to-date information in this respect.

    How to check if your train is cancelled:

    • Go to indianrail.gov.in/mntes and choose the departure date.
    • Next, choose Exceptional Trains from the screen's top panel.
    • Select Cancelled Trains from the menu.
    • Choose Fully or Partially to view the whole list of trains with their schedules, routes, and other pertinent information.

    Also Read | Morbi suspension bridge collapse: No fitness certificate issued before reopening it

    List of the fully cancelled trains

    01415 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01671 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03592 , 04490 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06802 , 06803 , 06977 , 06980 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 20948 , 20949 , 30411 , 30412 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52539

    How to check live train running status: 

    • Visit the webpage at https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/.
    • In the supplied text box, type the train number.
    • Dates should be entered or chosen using the DD-MM-YYYY format.
    • To view the outcome in a table format, click the Search button.
    • To verify through SMS: Text "AD" to 139 to send an SMS.
    • Call 139 to get in touch with the Indian Railway Enquiry Number.

    Also Read | Telangana CM KCR claims BJP attempting to topple government; trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs

    (Photo: Getty)

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 9:52 AM IST
