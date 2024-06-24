Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU?

Realme GT 6 joins the ever-interesting list of affordable flagship models like the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and others. Here's a comparison of Realme GT 6 and Poco F6 to help make this decision a bit easier.

Poco F6 vs Realme GT 6: Design

Both phones have nearly the same design. The front of the device features a punch-hole cutout in the middle, surrounded by thin bezels. But because of its curved edges, the Realme GT 6 has a somewhat more contemporary appearance. Turning over, you can see that both devices have three cameras, and surprisingly, they are positioned similarly—that is, without any boundaries. On the other hand, the Realme GT 6 features a dual-tone look thanks to its vertical strap.

Realme has an advantage over the Poco F6 because of its metal frame as opposed to the latter's plastic chassis. The Realme also has a glass rear panel, albeit it is easily smudged. You can sense the quality of this when you hold it in your hands. The Realme GT 6 has an IP65 rating for water resistance, whereas the Poco F6 only provides an IP64 grade for splash protection. The Realme GT 6 is undoubtedly superior in terms of design and construction.

Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Display

The AMOLED displays of the POCO F6 and Realme GT 6 are both bright and colourful. The experience of playing games and watching media is entertaining and visually appealing. On both models, Dolby Vision is supported. Realme excels in this area since its maximum brightness levels reach an astounding 6,000 nits, whereas the Poco F6 only reaches 2,400 nits. This indicates that when watching HDR video, the screen becomes quite bright. Additionally, there is an LTPO panel that helps prolong the life of the battery by dynamically adjusting the refresh rate in response to the material displayed on the screen. The 12-bit AMOLED display used by the POCO F6 is still excellent.

Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Processor

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor powers the Realme GT 6 and Poco F6. The phones should operate similarly in terms of range and be able to withstand any challenge. Even with intensive multitasking and demanding gaming, they held their ground.

Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Camera details

The Realme GT 6 has a very flexible camera system since it has a 50MP telephoto camera, something the Poco F6 does not have. This is especially helpful if you want to take long-range pictures without sacrificing detail. But the Realme GT 6 and Poco F6 have just as strong primary camera sensors. The dynamic range handling capabilities of both phones improved, and the colour accuracy is likewise excellent. Both devices have a secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens that is capable of producing good wide field of view images.

The bigger 32MP camera on the Realme GT, as opposed to the Poco F6's 20MP lens, demonstrates its superiority once more in the front. The generated photographs are somewhat crisper due to the bigger sensor. The Realme GT 6 is the true winner in terms of cameras.

Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Battery

Realme GT 6 is again the winner in this segment too as we get a larger 5,500mAh cell compared to a 5000mAh unit on the Poco F6. The 5,000mAh battery in the Poco F6 lasted for roughly 11 hours and 42 minutes on the PCMark battery test at 80 percent screen brightness. On the PCMark battery test, the Realme GT 6 performed just a little bit better, lasting 15 hours.



