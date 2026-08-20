On his father's birth anniversary, Rahul Gandhi paid an emotional tribute, vowing to uphold Rajiv Gandhi's ideals of unity and democracy. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and others also paid floral tributes at Veer Bhumi.

Rahul Gandhi's Tribute on X In a post on X, Citing Rajiv's legacy of unity and democratic principles, he promised to keep working for a progressive and united nation. Rahul Gandhi said, "Harmony among Indians, compassion in every heart, and equal rights to justice and democracy for every citizen."Recalling his father's teachings, he said, "Papa, this teaching of yours is my strength and your memories are my courage. The resolve to build the India of your dreams will always continue to guide me." Congress Leaders Pay Homage Earlier in the day, Congress leaders led by CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi.Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also offered floral tributes at the memorial of the former Prime Minister, described as the "architect of modern India".In a post on X, Congress wrote, "Rajiv Gandhi ji, the architect of modern India, is being remembered by the entire country today." Remembering Rajiv Gandhi's Legacy Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984 at the age of 40, following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He remained in office till December 2, 1989.Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. Laying the Foundation for India's IT Growth His government's Computer and IT Policy reduced import duties on computers and software, laying the foundation for India's information technology growth.In 1988, his government's policies helped establish the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), boosting the country's software industry. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid an emotional tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and vowed to uphold the late leader's ideals of unity and democracy.In a post on X, Citing Rajiv's legacy of unity and democratic principles, he promised to keep working for a progressive and united nation. Rahul Gandhi said, "Harmony among Indians, compassion in every heart, and equal rights to justice and democracy for every citizen."Recalling his father's teachings, he said, "Papa, this teaching of yours is my strength and your memories are my courage. The resolve to build the India of your dreams will always continue to guide me."Earlier in the day, Congress leaders led by CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi.Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also offered floral tributes at the memorial of the former Prime Minister, described as the "architect of modern India".In a post on X, Congress wrote, "Rajiv Gandhi ji, the architect of modern India, is being remembered by the entire country today."Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984 at the age of 40, following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He remained in office till December 2, 1989.Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.His government's Computer and IT Policy reduced import duties on computers and software, laying the foundation for India's information technology growth.In 1988, his government's policies helped establish the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), boosting the country's software industry. (ANI)