Attending a memorial for Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, Rahul Gandhi urged the Northeastern community to resist responding with violence and hatred. He condemned the attack and the underlying culture of intimidation that enables such acts.

Rahul Gandhi Urges Non-Violent Response

Attending a memorial gathering in honour of 54-year-old Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was killed in an alleged assault in the national capital, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urged the Northeastern community and citizens to resist responding with violence and hatred. Speaking at the memorial, Gandhi expressed grief over the killing and highlighted the underlying culture of intimidation that enables such acts.

"It's a tragedy that a young man has been murdered. It's also a tragedy that he was attacked because of where he was from. It's a tragedy for the people of Manipur. Of course, it's not the only tragedy that the people of Manipur have been facing. Whether he was killed or not killed, there was violence in this act. There was violence, there was hatred, and there was arrogance. And it is something that has become a fashion these days, that if you are powerful, you can be violent," he said, condemning the attack.

The Congress leader further said that the community must respond by expressing themselves through talent and standing by their ideals. "So then the question arises: how do you respond to something like this? What I will say is, you don't respond with anger, you don't respond with hatred, because then you are doing exactly what was done to Vicky. But you respond just the way that you have responded: by expressing yourself, by defending the idea that you stand for, by showing the talent that you have, and by saying that we are not going to accept this nonsense," he said.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, in an X post, expressed heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the Manipuri musician. "This evening, I will attend the memorial gathering for Chongtham Vikram Singh ji to pay tribute to his life and memory. His music and spirit will live on in the hearts of all those he touched. I stand with his family and loved ones in this time of grief," he said. https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2097957821665124433

Details of the Assault and Investigation

The 54-year-old musician died in New Delhi after an alleged brutal assault in the Sunlight Colony, Kilokari village area. His death has triggered grief across Manipur and among the Manipuri community in Delhi, with family members and fellow musicians also raising concerns about the safety, dignity and equality of people from the Northeast.

According to the FIR filed by the police, Singh had objected to a group of men allegedly creating noise outside his house in South Delhi’s Ashram area. The men allegedly abused and threatened him. As per the FIR, on September 7, the accused allegedly entered the building, chased Singh up three floors, and assaulted him with kicks and blows. Singh’s wife later identified the accused as men who had allegedly threatened her husband earlier.

Police also accessed CCTV footage that showed the alleged attackers leaving the building after the assault. Singh was taken to Holy Family Hospital, where he died during treatment. Eight accused have been arrested in the case, including a juvenile. (ANI)