Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary announced pensions will be paid via DBT on the 10th of every month. He transferred Rs 1,233.87 crore to over 105 lakh beneficiaries and launched several development projects in Munger for infrastructure and tourism.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday announced that the pension amount under social security pension schemes will be transferred to the bank accounts of all beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) on the 10th of every month.

Addressing a programme held at Gangta Mor in Munger's Haveli Kharagpur, the Chief Minister transferred Rs 1,233.87 crore as pension for August 2026 through DBT to the bank accounts of 105.68 lakh beneficiaries at the rate of Rs 1,100 per person. 98,896 new beneficiaries have been added under the social security pension scheme this time.

Choudhary said the state government is committed to providing social security to eligible people from all sections of society without any discrimination. "The timely transfer of pension amount into the accounts of beneficiaries is the government's priority, and for this, the 10th of every month has been fixed for pension payment," he said.

The Chief Minister said no eligible person would face discrimination on the basis of caste, religion or any other factor, adding that the government's aim is to ensure that the benefits of schemes reach directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

Development Projects and State-wide Initiatives

Road Infrastructure Boost

During the programme, Choudhary also laid the foundation stone for the widening and strengthening work of National Highway-333 from kilometre 28.340 (Gangta) to kilometre 38.340 (Kohbarwa Mor) through remote mode.

He said the project aims to make the route safer and more convenient, which would improve connectivity between Munger, Jamui and surrounding areas and accelerate development.

Water Management and Forest Development

The Chief Minister said efforts would be made to include provisions in the Farakka Water Agreement to ensure that Bihar can access water as per its requirements. He said better management of water resources is necessary in the interest of Bihar and highlighted the need to resolve the issue of silt accumulation in the Ganga River up to Farakka Barrage.

Choudhary said the state government is also working towards developing the Munger-Jamui forest area under a project worth around Rs 150 crore. He said the Bhim Bandh area would be developed and beautified, with facilities such as trekking routes and hotels to attract tourists from across the country and abroad.

New Public Services and Welfare Campaigns

He further informed that court facilities in Tarapur and Haveli Kharagpur would begin this month.

The Chief Minister said health check-up campaigns are being conducted across Bihar from September 1 to November 30, under which around 6.5 crore people will be screened. He added that treatment facilities would also be arranged after the health check-ups.

He also said that the 'Seva Sankalp Kayakalp Abhiyan' would begin from September 17 to improve infrastructure in schools and provide toilets in schools and Anganwadi centres where such facilities are unavailable.

The programme was attended by state ministers, public representatives, senior government officials and other dignitaries. (ANI)