Union Minister Manohar Lal chaired a high-level meeting with state ministers to review preparedness for Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2026. The nationwide campaign will be observed from September 17 to October 17 with extensive citizen participation.

Union Minister Manohar Lal on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with State Urban Development Ministers, Principal Secretaries, Urban Development and State Mission Directors to review the preparedness of States and Union Territories for Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2026.

Campaign Theme and Focus Areas

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the meeting reviewed preparations for the nationwide campaign, which will be observed from 17th September to 17th October. This year’s theme, ‘Swachhata Mein Sahbhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat’, underlines the role of collective participation and shared responsibility in advancing the vision of a Swachh and Viksit Bharat. The key focus areas of SHS 2026 include transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) and high-footfall public places; Swachh Paathshala -Yuva for Swachhata; SafaiMitra Suraksha Evam Samman Shivirs; Jan Bhagidari for Swachhata; and Swachhata se Samriddhi, with a focus on circular economy and Waste-to-Wealth initiatives.

A Call for Nationwide Action

During the meeting, States/UTs were briefed on the key focus areas of the campaign and the need to undertake coordinated action across the nation. Emphasis was laid on ensuring extensive citizen participation, effective implementation at the local level and visible cleanliness outcomes during the campaign period. States Departments should take the lead in ensuring cleanliness drives across each office premises, tourist spots and water bodies.

Key Dates and Initiatives

In his remarks, Manohar Lal called upon Citizens to begin the Swachchata hi Seva campaign from their own homes on 17th September. He urged citizens to clean their homes themselves, and thereafter light a Diya in their homes in the evening, symbolising a clean home, healthy family and positive energy, while also representing a commitment to sustain the cleanliness achieved. Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Minister said that the campaign begins on 17 September, the Prime Minister’s birthday, and seeks to connect his spirit of service and resolve with the cause of cleanliness.

The Minister emphasised that 25th September, the birthday of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, should mark cleanliness drives across all segments of society, with particular focus on inclusivity and social welfare. In particular, States were urged to undertake extensive planning and advocacy activities leading up to 1st October, for nationwide Shramdaan for Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath, where State Education and Sports Departments were asked to engage youth and sportspersons for Swachchata activities at scale. The Minister appealed to all Ministers, MPs/MLAs, Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Ward Councillors, Commissioners, and eminent personalities of each State to lead this nationwide Shramdaan from their respective areas/constituencies and ensure mass mobilisation for the same, the Ministry said.

On 2nd October, or Swachh Bharat Diwas, Special Council meetings and special cleanliness drives would be organised by the ULBs at Public places to share the message of Mahatma Gandhi and conduct advocacy drives on Solid Waste Management Rules. In addition, tree plantation activities would be conducted under ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’.

Ensuring SafaiMitra Welfare and Recognition

The meeting also highlighted the importance of ensuring the welfare, safety and recognition of sanitation workers through SafaiMitra Suraksha Evam Samman Shivirs, including linkages with eligible welfare schemes, preventive health check-ups and provision of safety gear. It was emphasised that these Shivirs be organised recurrently across the year for maximum impact.

Sustaining the Cleanliness Momentum

The Minister further urged States to organise Special Swachchata Programmes on 7th October, to mark the completion of Hon’ble PM’s 25 years of Public Service. States/UTs were also advised to undertake effective and innovative advocacy and outreach with Jan Bhaagidaari, sports events, playing spiritual/soulful songs and Swachchata Anthems, around SHS 2026 and ensure regular reporting of activities undertaken during the campaign; and take proactive measures to ensure that the Campaign translates to measurable outcomes on the ground and strong behaviour change in every citizen of the Nation. While the campaign officially ends on 17Th October, States were urged to carry the Swachchata momentum forward throughout the year. (ANI)