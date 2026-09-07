After the Satya Niketan building collapse, CM Rekha Gupta announced plans for mandatory structural audits and safety certification for public-use buildings, while illegal five-storey structures face sealing action.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled a plan regarding construction safety after the collapse of the Satya Niketan building which is said to have taken the lives of six individuals. The government has been collaborating with MCD in formulating a policy that can make periodic audits of structures and safety certification mandatory for buildings being utilized for public functions.

The plan will apply to paying guest accommodations, nursing homes, schools and other buildings where people gather or stay on regular basis. Buildings which fail to meet safety requirements might not conduct activities unless proper certification has been obtained.

“No One Will Be Allowed to Stay in Unsafe PGs”

According to Gupta, the government will not let people continue staying in unsafe PG accommodations. Those who were evacuated from that building have been provided with accommodation in college hostels and the administration is helping them with their basic requirements.

Moreover, the Chief Minister mentioned that she has been talking to the parents of students who were involved in the incident and has been providing assistance to their families.

Furthermore, it should be known that strict action will be taken against government officials found negligent and lacking in supervision.

Sealing of Illegal Five-Storey Buildings in Delhi Issued

The Delhi government has ordered authorities to urgently identify and seal the illegally built five-storeyed buildings in the capital city.

As per the information from the Chief Minister’s Office, the move is a part of the safety measures taken in the wake of the Satya Niketan incident. On Monday, Gupta once again visited the spot to examine the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against the owner of the building. Also, the government said that MCD officials would be held responsible if it is found through the inquiry that they were negligent in the matter.

Apart from this, the government has ordered authorities to inspect the adjacent PGs and other buildings and sealing of those violating the norms.

Iron rods and jacks have also been erected close to the incident place to support other buildings around it.

Traffic Advisory Issued by Delhi Traffic Police

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory on Monday.

The flow of traffic is also impacted on roads that connect Safdarjung Hospital with Dhaula Kuan, RTR, and Benito Juarez Marg. It has been recommended that commuters avoid those stretches wherever possible and take alternate routes.

It has also been advised that people must not gather near the accident spot and allow easy passage to ambulances and emergency vehicles.

The new initiatives reflect an increased emphasis on creating safety, especially in PG buildings and other public buildings.