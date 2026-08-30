Punjab's 'Sajha Mulazim Manch' has given the state government a September 7 deadline to withdraw a notice against protesting employees, threatening a mass leave on September 8 if their demand is not met. The protest is over long-overdue DA.

The 'Sajha Mulazim Manch' (Joint Employees' Forum) has given the Punjab administration a deadline of September 7 to withdraw a recent notice issued against agitating personnel, noting that if the State government does not withdraw the notice, the State employees will go on mass leave on September 8.

The Punjab government directed all administrative secretaries and heads of departments to submit details of employees found absent from duty without authorisation on August 27 to protest against the state government, taking note of multiple complaints from members of the public over inconvenience caused in accessing services.

Escalated Agitation Planned

Announcing the fresh and escalated phase of agitation by Punjab government employees to press for long-overdue Dearness Allowance (DA), the Forum noted that after a meeting of Government employees held in Ludhiana, it was decided that district-level meetings would be held on September 6. Additionally, various state ministers will be besieged on September 12 and 13, followed by the remaining MLAs and ministers on September 19 and 20. On September 30, the employees will organise a 'Vidhan Sabha' session in Chandigarh, where chairs will be set up for MPs and MLAs, and questions will be put to them. These protest activities have been collectively termed as the "Return of Power" (Satta Wapsi) campaign, directed at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's secretariat in Chandigarh. A mega rally will be organised in Sangrur on October 10. Similarly, government employees across Punjab will go on mass leave on October 21 and 22.

SAD Criticises Govt, Supports Employees

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal criticised the state government's handling of the protests, accusing it of inaction while state workers hit the streets. "The employees are still protesting. There are clear High Court directions, but the government is still not taking proper action," he said.

The SAD chief promised comprehensive relief and the resolution of pending demands if his party is voted back to power in the state. "I want to tell the employees of Punjab that the Shiromani Akali Dal is with them... We gave them all the benefits and DAs during our tenure. We also implemented the Pay Commission here. Once we are back in power, we will resolve all the problems faced by state employees," he emphasised. (ANI)