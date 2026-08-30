Varanasi administration has made comprehensive preparations for potential floods in Ganga and Varuna rivers. Measures include 61 relief camps, deployment of rescue teams like NDRF, a 24/7 control room, and arrangements for livestock safety.

In view of the potential rise in water levels of the Ganga and Varuna rivers and the likelihood of flooding in Varanasi district, the district administration has made comprehensive, multi-layered preparations to ensure public safety and facilitate swift relief and rescue operations.

By ensuring the availability of necessary resources in flood-affected and flood-prone areas, the administration has established effective coordination among various departments and rescue agencies; this ensures that, if the need arises, affected individuals can be immediately moved to safe locations and provided with all essential basic amenities.

Comprehensive Flood Relief Camps

A total of 61 flood relief camps have been identified across the district to provide safe shelter to affected families. Arrangements have been made at these camps to provide not only accommodation but also food, drinking water, lighting, sanitation, and other essential facilities for the affected people.

Provisions have been made to supply nutritious, high-quality meals three times a day through community kitchens at the flood relief camps. The camps will be equipped with adequate clean drinking water, lighting, clean bedding, and sleeping arrangements, alongside other necessary basic amenities.

Special emphasis is being placed on cleanliness and hygiene, with arrangements made for regular sanitation maintenance at the relief camps.

Integrated Relief and Assistance Centres

Flood relief camps have been developed not just as shelters but as integrated relief and assistance centres. Teams from the Revenue Department, Medical Department, Animal Husbandry Department, Municipal Corporation, and other relevant departments have been deployed at each relief camp as needed to provide essential services to affected people on the spot.

The Revenue Department will assess the needs of affected families and coordinate relief operations. The Medical Department has ensured the provision of first aid, essential medicines, and health-related services. The Animal Husbandry Department has arranged for the treatment and care of livestock, while the Municipal Corporation will ensure the provision of essential civic amenities, including sanitation, drinking water, and hygiene.

Adequate flood relief kits have been arranged to provide immediate essential supplies to affected families in the event of a flood. Essential daily necessities will be provided to affected families as needed, ensuring that displaced families do not face any inconvenience during their stay in the relief camps.

Livestock Safety Measures

The district administration prioritises the safety of livestock, along with human life, during the flood. Adequate straw has been arranged for animals in areas potentially affected by floods.

Animal Husbandry Department teams have been deployed to provide animal treatment, vaccinations, health checkups, and necessary medical assistance. Departmental preparations have also been made to transport animals to safer locations and ensure the availability of fodder and drinking water, if necessary.

24/7 Monitoring and Response

A 24-hour flood control room is being operated to continuously monitor the flood situation and respond promptly to any emergency. The control room continuously monitors information related to water levels, weather, potential flood-affected areas, and relief and rescue operations.

Arrangements have been made to immediately disseminate information received at the control room to the relevant departments and officials, ensuring prompt action as needed. Public concerns and emergency reports will also be addressed promptly through the flood control room.

Local Level Flood Posts

A total of 21 flood posts have been established in the district to ensure continuous monitoring and prompt response to the flood situation at the local level. These flood posts are continuously monitoring water levels, traffic, public safety, and other conditions in potentially flood-affected areas. Flood posts have been activated to immediately relay information from the relevant area to the flood control room and higher officials, and to initiate local relief and rescue operations if necessary.

Rescue and Relief Operations

A total of 198 boats have been arranged in the district for relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas. These boats will be used as needed to transport people to safety, distribute relief materials, and perform emergency rescue operations. Special attention will be paid to safety standards while operating the boats, and trained sailors and related teams will be employed as needed.

Specialised Teams on Standby

Teams from the NDRF, Water Police, and Public Safety Unit (PAC) have been prepared for rapid and specialised rescue and relief operations in emergencies. These teams will be immediately dispatched to flood-affected areas as needed to conduct rescue operations. Particularly in waterlogged areas, riverbanks, and locations where normal traffic may be disrupted, arrangements have been made to use these rescue teams to safely evacuate people and deliver essential relief materials.

Medical Preparedness

In view of the potential health challenges that may arise during floods, the medical department has been prepared with essential medicines, first aid, and health services. Medical teams will be available at relief camps as needed. Additionally, special attention will be paid to clean drinking water, sanitation, and health awareness to prevent waterborne diseases and other infections that may arise after floods.

Inter-Departmental Coordination

The district administration is continuously monitoring the water levels of the Ganga River and other related rivers and weather conditions. Regular assessments of the situation are being conducted based on authorised information received from the Central Water Commission and the Meteorological Department. In the event of any potential danger, necessary precautionary measures will be ensured by providing immediate information to the concerned departments and regional officials.

The district administration has established coordination between relevant departments, including revenue, police, municipal corporation, health, animal husbandry, irrigation, electricity, water supply, food and logistics, and public works departments, to deal with the flood situation. All relevant departments have been instructed to be prepared with the necessary resources and manpower as per their respective responsibilities.

Public Advisory

The primary objective of the district administration is to ensure life safety, prompt rescue, safe evacuation, availability of relief materials, provision of food and drinking water, and timely assistance to affected families during floods.

The district administration has appealed to the general public to follow the guidelines issued by the administration in case of flood or excessive waterlogging and not to go unnecessarily towards rivers, drains, waterlogged areas and places with fast-flowing water. In case of any emergency, immediately inform the local administration, flood control room or the concerned officials.

The district administration has clarified that all necessary preparations have been made to deal with the flood situation in the district and the administration is fully prepared to conduct immediate relief and rescue operations as per the need by continuously monitoring the water level and conditions.