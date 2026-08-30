The Himachal Apple Growers' Association urged the state govt to release pending payments for apples procured under the MIS. It alleged delays despite farmers completing documentation, causing hardship to growers not involved in alleged irregularities.

The Himachal Apple Growers' Association has urged the state government to immediately release pending payments to farmers for apples and other fruits procured under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), alleging delays despite growers completing all required documentation.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, association state committee member Sanjay Chauhan said the state government had started the payment process in March and initially decided to clear dues of farmers who had supplied up to 30 bags, followed by those who had supplied up to 100 bags. However, several farmers were still awaiting their payments despite submitting the required documents, he said.

"Many farmers completed the documentation more than a month ago, but the money has still not been credited to their accounts," Chauhan said.

Irregularities Probe Cited for Payment Delays

According to the association, officials have attributed the delay to an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities involving the number of apple bags procured at some locations last year.

The association said withholding payments from farmers who had completed all formalities was causing hardship to growers who had no involvement in the alleged irregularities.

Association Alleges Official Complicity, Demands Action

Chauhan said the association considered the alleged irregularities in apple procurement under the MIS to be a serious matter, particularly as the state horticulture minister had also confirmed the issue in the Assembly while responding to a legislator's query. He said the allegations raised serious questions about the functioning of the government and the agencies appointed to undertake MIS procurement, including the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) and Himfed.

"The scale of the alleged irregularities would not have been possible without the involvement of officials responsible for procurement and other personnel deployed at collection centres," Chauhan alleged.

The association also accused the authorities of negligence last year by failing to lift apples procured under the MIS from collection centres in time and subsequently disposing of the produce there, citing road blockages. It demanded a proper investigation into the alleged irregularities and strict legal action against those found responsible. It also sought recovery of any losses from those found guilty.

The association called for a transparent procurement mechanism to prevent such incidents in the future. It particularly demanded that clear rules be framed for the appointment of personnel at collection centres and that political or other interference in their functioning be prevented.

Concerns Over Future of Market Intervention Scheme

The association also urged the Centre to continue the Market Intervention Scheme, saying it was originally introduced in 1987-88 to support farmers growing crops such as potatoes, onions, apples, oranges and grapes when market prices fell sharply.

Under the scheme, designated government agencies procure farmers' produce when prevailing market prices fail to provide remunerative returns. The association said the scheme had been implemented in Himachal Pradesh for apples and citrus fruits since its inception.

Restore Funding, Don't Scrap Scheme, Growers Urge

It claimed that the Centre reduced the budgetary allocation for the scheme in the 2023 Budget, resulting in the withdrawal of the central government's share to states, and alleged that the state government was now gradually reducing its involvement in the scheme. The association demanded that the Centre restore adequate funding for MIS and make a provision of at least Rs 1,500 crore, as it said had been provided earlier. It also sought the release of pending payments to the state government.

"If the Central and state governments are considering shutting down the Market Intervention Scheme, it would be an anti-farmer decision," Chauhan said, adding that such a move would further aggravate the difficulties faced by apple growers already dealing with a severe crisis.

The association said it would oppose any decision by the Centre or the state government to discontinue the scheme. (ANI)