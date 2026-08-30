Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced financial aid for flood-affected families and Orunodoi beneficiaries. The cabinet also approved a Rs 600 crore Proton Beam Therapy machine for GMCH and is working to rescue 8 missing persons from Nepal.

Rescue of Missing Persons from Nepal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced a series of decisions taken by the state cabinet, including financial assistance for flood-affected families and beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme.

Addressing a press conference following the state cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, Assam CM said that the state government has received information about eight missing persons from Assam following the Nepal flash flood, and efforts are underway through formal and informal channels to bring them back. "Yesterday evening, the Assam government received information of 8 missing persons of Assam. The Assam government is working on both formal and informal channels. Eight people will enter the Indian border at 5 pm. Dhubri police have already gone to Siliguri, and we will be able to bring Pankaj Barman and 7 others to Assam by this evening. We also received a mail from the family of Dr Tirtha Chaliha that they located him," Sarma said.

Financial Assistance for Flood-Affected Districts

The Chief Minister announced financial assistance for flood-affected districts under various schemes. He said, "This time we will release Rs 2,000 to each beneficiary of the Orunodoi scheme in two flood-affected districts- Sivasagar and Charaideo and beneficiaries in other districts will get Rs 1200."

He further said that the cabinet has decided to release Rs 15,000 to flood-affected families of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts on September 1 under the Jiban Prerana Scheme.

Major Boost for Healthcare Infrastructure

On healthcare infrastructure, Sarma said the Assam cabinet has approved Rs 600 crore for the purchase of a Proton Beam Therapy machine at Guwahati Medical College & Hospital. "The Assam cabinet has approved Rs 600 crore to purchase a Proton Beam Therapy machine at Guwahati Medical College & Hospital. The tender process has already been completed, and the World Bank will give us Rs 315 crore as a loan to purchase this machine, and the state government will spend Rs 285 crore. Assam will be the first state in the country to have a Proton Beam Therapy at the public health care level," he said.

State Development and Infrastructure Projects

'Viksit Assam' Initiative with NABARD

The Chief Minister also announced the cabinet's approval of the MoU with NABARD under the 'Viksit Assam' initiative. He said the state government will spend Rs 50,000 crore on various development projects, with Rs 30,000 crore to be taken from NABARD for seven years and Rs 20,000 crore from the state's own revenue.

Industrial and Agricultural Development

The cabinet also approved allocation of 1,174 bighas of land to Assam Industrial Development Corporation and Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation for establishing industrial estates across the state.

Sarma said 27 bighas of land have been allotted to the Veterinary Department for setting up a Milk Processing Centre in Dhemaji.

Gauhati University Infrastructure

He added that projects worth Rs 109 crore have been approved as the first phase of infrastructure development works at Gauhati University. The Assam CM further informed that the Vice-President of India will visit Gauhati University on September 7. (ANI)