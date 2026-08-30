Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed women pilots for their pivotal role in 'Operation Sindoor', a counter-terrorism operation extending into Pakistan and PoJK. Speaking in Lucknow, he also lauded Rani Avantibai Lodhi's contribution to the freedom struggle.

Women Pilots Played Pivotal Role in Operation Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hailed the role of women pilots in Operation Sindoor, saying they played a pivotal role in counter-terrorism operations extending into Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Singh was addressing a gathering in Lucknow after unveiling the statue of Rani Avantibai Lodhi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event.

"During Operation Sindoor, our female pilots played a pivotal role in counter-terrorism operations extending into Pakistan and PoJK. These are the women of a 'New India,' and our government is providing them with opportunities and security. The doors of Sainik Schools have also been opened to daughters today," Singh said.

Referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the Defence Minister said efforts were being made to increase women's participation in democracy through one-third reservation for women in legislatures. He also said women were safe under the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh. "Whether it was the Kalyan Singh government in Uttar Pradesh or the current administration, no one dares to cast an inappropriate glance at a woman," he said.

Tribute to Rani Avantibai Lodhi

Hailing Rani Avantibai Lodhi's contribution to the freedom struggle, Singh said she fought against the British East India Company during the Revolt of 1857 and challenged a system that underestimated women. "Rani Avantibai Lodhi taught us that standing up for the nation is the duty of every individual and that valour--born of patriotism--cannot be confined by caste or religion. She also challenged the system that underestimated women. Indian women have proven their mettle in every era; from the heights of Siachen to the depths of the ocean, our sisters are demonstrating their prowess," he said.

Singh said Rani Avantibai Lodhi took up the reins of governance under adverse circumstances and established a model of good governance. "India can never forget Avantibai's dedication to the motherland. She took up the reins of governance amidst adverse circumstances and established a model of good governance. Standing firm against the mighty British rule at the young age of 27 was extraordinary... Her life conveys the message that one must not bow down to injustice or compromise on self-respect," he said.

He said the statue would help narrate her valour and sacrifice to future generations and was a symbol of India's history. "It has been our government's endeavour that India recognises its heroes," Singh said.

'Panch-Tirth' for Dr BR Ambedkar

The Defence Minister also highlighted the Centre's initiative to develop five key sites associated with Dr BR Ambedkar as 'Panch-Tirth'. These include Janam Bhoomi, his birthplace in Mhow; Shiksha Bhoomi, the place associated with his education in London; Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur; Mahaparinirvan Bhoomi in Delhi, where he died; and Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai, where he was cremated.

"We have developed five key sites associated with Babasaheb as 'Panch-Tirth' (five pilgrimage sites). From Mhow to Mumbai and London to Nagpur, the places linked to Babasaheb serve as sources of inspiration for us," he said.

Development Projects in Lucknow

Earlier today, Singh laid the foundation stone for 12 development projects worth Rs 101 crore in Lucknow Cantonment. (ANI)