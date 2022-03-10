Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: 'They tried to bury us..' AAP takes dig at Opposition

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), ecstatic at its overwhelming win in Punjab, took a swipe at opponents who had written off party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his early political career. However, today, the AAP is set to win 92 seats in Punjab and hold a majority in the 117-member assembly. The incumbent Congress will possibly settle for distant second with 18 seats

    Sharing a video on Twitter with #AAPSweepsPunjab, the AAP said: "They tried to bury us.. They didn't know we were seeds!" The video has snips of the interview from 2014 where Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that if Kejriwal continues to be in politics, he would be open for debate. The video has Congress' leader and former Delhi CM late Sheila Dikshit, who is heard saying: "Arvind Kejriwal ki baat mat kijie, woh ek kahani thi; jo khatam hogayi".

    The video then shows Kejriwal walking, first alone and then with Bhagwant Mann, who is ready to take the oath of office as Punjab Chief Minister after leading the AAP to a landslide victory. The interesting part, however, was the song in background  - the title track of an OTT series Scam 1992.

    In an interview a few weeks ago, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated, "Channi would lose both of the seats he is running for. We are prepared to provide written confirmation ".. Kejriwal predicted that AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann will defeat Dhuri by a margin of at least 51,000 votes. On Thursday, this prediction came true. Charanjit Singh Channi of the Congress Party lost both seats in the Punjab Election 2022.

