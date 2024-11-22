Nano Nuclear Stock Soars On DOE Veteran Appointment: Retail Cheers

Vonglis will help manage Nano Nuclear’s key government relationships

Nano Nuclear Stock Soars On DOE Veteran Appointment: Retail Cheers
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 3:23 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

Shares of Nano Nuclear ($NNE), which makes micro-reactors, rallied nearly 27% on Thursday after the company named John G. Vonglis, formerly CFO of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), as Executive Director of Global Government Affairs, lifting retail sentiment.

Vonglish is also the acting director of DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (APRA-E), and chairman of NANO Nuclear’s Executive Advisory Board for Strategic Initiatives.

Vonglis will help manage Nano Nuclear’s key government relationships as it proceeds through the development and licensure process for its advanced microreactors, other nuclear technologies and services, the company said.

“We are grateful that our strong position and growing reputation in the advanced nuclear technology industry allow us to attract top professionals and leaders like John,” James Walker, CEO and Head of Reactor Development of Nano, said in a statement.  

“His leadership will be crucial as we advance our microreactor designs, ‘ZEUS and ‘ODIN,’ to the next stages of development and continue our strategic dialogues with government agencies to further our growth and licensing efforts.”

Retail sentiment on the stock improved to ‘bullish (65/100) from ‘bearish’ (37/100) a week ago. Message volumes climbed to ‘extremely high’ levels.

Screenshot 2024-11-22 at 12.27.04 PM.png NNE sentiment and message volumes on Nov 22 as of 1:50 am ET| Source: Stocktwits

Last month, HC Wainwright & Co analyst Sameer Joshi initiated coverage on Nano Nuclear, and kept a Buy rating with a price target of $50.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Children’s Place Stock Rises After New Brick-And-Mortar Store Launch: Retail Upbeat

Children’s Place Stock Rises After New Brick-And-Mortar Store Launch: Retail Upbeat

Replimune Stock Hits 1-Year High In After-hours As Small-Cap Biotech Files For FDA Approval Of Skin Cancer Combo Therapy: Retail Upbeat

Replimune Stock Hits 1-Year High In After-hours As Small-Cap Biotech Files For FDA Approval Of Skin Cancer Combo Therapy: Retail Upbeat

Reddit Stock Pulls Back From Record Highs After Tencent Cuts Stake Yet Again: Retail Turns Apprehensive

Reddit Stock Pulls Back From Record Highs After Tencent Cuts Stake Yet Again: Retail Turns Apprehensive

Texas Pacific Land Stock Blasts Off To Record High In After-Hours On Imminent S&P 500 Index Inclusion: Retail Anticipates Short-Squeeze

Texas Pacific Land Stock Blasts Off To Record High In After-Hours On Imminent S&P 500 Index Inclusion: Retail Anticipates Short-Squeeze

Intuit Stock Falls On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Mood Dampens

Intuit Stock Falls On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Mood Dampens

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Pandey: Kartik Aaryan's rumored link-ups with Bollywood actresses

Sara to Ananya: Kartik Aaryan's rumored link-ups with Bollywood celebs

Weather Alert: Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rain; 10 districts brace for downpour RBA

Weather Alert: Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rain; 10 districts brace for downpour

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space NTI

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space

Did Sivakarthikeyan date Keerthy Suresh? Here's the TRUTH RBA

Did Sivakarthikeyan date Keerthy Suresh? Here's the TRUTH

5 Things Diabetics Should Avoid For Better Health RBA

5 Things Diabetics Should Avoid For Better Health

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon