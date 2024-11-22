Lifestyle

Winter Diet Tips: 6 Foods to avoid for healthy Colesterol levels

Fried Foods

High in unhealthy trans fats and saturated fats, fried foods can raise LDL (bad cholesterol) levels and negatively impact heart health.

 

 

Full-Fat Dairy Products

Whole milk, cheese, and butter contain high levels of saturated fats, which can raise LDL cholesterol levels.

 

Baked Goods

Pastries, cakes, and cookies made with refined flour and trans fats can contribute to unhealthy cholesterol levels.

 

 

Sugary Foods

Excessive sugar consumption, especially in sodas and sweets, can lead to weight gain and increase triglyceride levels, which negatively affect cholesterol.

 

Red Meat

Fatty cuts of beef, lamb, and pork are high in saturated fats, which can increase cholesterol levels and pose a risk to heart health.

