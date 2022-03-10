Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal's prediction for Channi comes true, party shares clip

    Going back to a few weeks, in an interview, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, "Channi will lose both the seats he is contesting. We are ready to give in writing".

    Punjab Election 2022 Arvind Kejriwal s prediction for Charanjit Channi comes true party shares clip gcw
    Punjab, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 7:42 PM IST

    Going back to a few weeks, in an interview, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, "Channi will lose both the seats he is contesting. We are ready to give in writing". In his prediction, Kejriwal had said that AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann would win from Dhuri by a margin of at least 51,000 votes.

    This prediction has come true on Thursday. In Punjab Election 2022 results, Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi has lost both seats.  Charanjit Singh Channi, who was named Chief Minister of Punjab in September last year after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned, lost both of the seats he campaigned for - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

    However, Bhagwant Mann has managed a sizeable lead over his nearest rival in Dhuri.

    Meanwhile, in 2015, Kejriwal had predicted that Congress would not get any seats in Delhi Election and it became a reality.

    In Sangrur, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann addressed party workers and supporters. He was joined by his mother, Harpal Kaur, and the two of them shared an emotional moment as they met party workers and fans.

    Bhagwant Mann declared that the main objective of his government would be to address the issue of unemployment. "We will make certain that young people are not required to travel abroad... Within a month, you will see an improvement," Mann claimed in his victory speech.

    The AAP had won 92 seats and held a majority in the 117-member assembly. The ruling Congress has won 18 seats, putting it in second place. The SAD-BSP coalition gained four seats in the state's multi-cornered election, while the BJP won two. Independents also won one seat.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 7:42 PM IST
